TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League

"With product known for a premium picture and ultra-low input lag to allow elevated gameplay, esports is important to TCL. As the official TV of the Call of Duty World League, TCL will put gamers closer to their entertainment for an engaging experience that only we can deliver through the powerful performance of our award-winning televisions," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL. "TCL is excited to strengthen our commitment to gaming by partnering with the Call of Duty World League. We look forward to being a part of their biggest season ever – where gamers are competing for $4.2 million this season – while providing fans an opportunity to view all the action on our new 6-Series."

As an official partner, TCL will be featured in tournament broadcasts, as well as have branding in original Call of Duty World League programming. TCL will also engage with fans through on-site gaming lounges at the CWL Anaheim Open on June 15–17 and at the 2018 Call of Duty World Championship on August 15–19, showcasing televisions for competition playback allowing fans to watch and interact with TCL's latest products. Technology demonstrations, giveaways, and more will enhance the events for additional fan excitement.

"The Call of Duty® World League continues to grow, with a record-setting season in participation and with over $4 million on the line. Partners, such as TCL, are continuing to help drive new growth and we look forward to working together to showcase the CWL's outstanding production and intense competition through to the 2018 Call of Duty World League Championship this August," said Call of Duty Esports Director, Kevin Flynn.

The current season features six Global Open LAN events, a new CWL National Circuit, the CWL Pro League at the MLG Arena in Columbus, Ohio, and the return of the Call of Duty World League Championship. For a full calendar, prize details, and the latest CWL updates visit CallofDuty.com/esports and follow the Call of Duty World League on Twitter and Instagram. For live broadcasts and Video on Demand, visit Twitch.tv/CallofDuty and MLG.com/CallofDuty.

TCL's 6-Series is the successor to 2017's award-winning P6-Series praised for its impressive gaming performance, adding increased Contrast Control Zones™ - up from 72 Contrast Control Zones in the P6 to 96 zones for the 55" model and 120 zones for the 65" model – along with an innovative bold, brushed metal finish. The new 6-Series offers an exceptional viewing experience by featuring Dolby Vision™ HDR - the most recognized and powerful high dynamic range eco-system, vibrant wide color powered by TCL's NBP (Nano Band Phosphor) Photon™ technology, a new iPQ Engine™ for controlled and precise color reproduction, and HDR Pro Gamma for impactful HDR performance in any environment.

Boasting the latest version of the Roku OS and its extensive line-up of streaming channels – more than 5,000 channels and 500,000+ movies and TV episodes, TCL's 6-Series supports Dolby Vision as well as open HDR. Recently announced, the 6-Series is available in 55" and 65" screen sizes. For more product information, please visit http://www.tclusa.com/.

About TCL

Already one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands, TCL is now the fastest-growing TV brand in North America. TCL (The Creative Life) was founded more than 35 years ago and prides itself on delivering high-quality products featuring stylish designs and the latest technology. With extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, TCL offers innovative televisions, including the award-winning TCL® Roku TV™.

About Activision Publishing, Inc.

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision Publishing, Inc. is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation.

Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.

Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. Dolby Vision is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories.

ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY and CALL OF DUTY WWII are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. MAJOR LEAGUE GAMING is a trademark of Major League Gaming Corp.

