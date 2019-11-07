TCL To Celebrate America Recycles Day with First Free Electronics Drop-Off Event at the Rose Bowl Stadium November 15

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling and America's fastest-growing television brand, is building on the success of its award-winning sustainability program by kicking off its first free electronics recycling event at the Rose Bowl Stadium on America Recycles Day next Friday, November 15, for three hours of TCL giveaways, food, and music to support the company's local LA community.

This inaugural event is the first in a series to be hosted by TCL across the U.S. to raise awareness in local communities for the accessibility of electronics recycling. Bolstering its commitment to environmental stewardship, TCL North America was one of the very first electronics manufacturers to sign the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) America Recycles Pledge to play a leading role in sustainable solutions. These events are a part of TCL's commitment to promote electronics recycling education and outreach throughout America.

Residents will have the option from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. PDT in Parking Lot K South at the Rose Bowl Stadium to conveniently drop off their electronics with assistance, or to park their vehicles and join TCL for some food and prizes. The In-N-Out Burger truck will be there courtesy of TCL for each participating resident* that drops off their products to be recycled, alongside music from LA-favorite radio station KROQ. Those attending will have the chance to win some free TCL-branded products and to take home other giveaways.

Los Angeles-area residents are encouraged to grab the piles of old electronics they have stored in their garage or stuffed into drawers, especially old TVs and monitors, and bring them out to the event where they can be safely and conveniently recycled at no cost. Residents with data security concerns can rest easy knowing that TCL is bringing ERI to the event, who will ensure the products are safely recycled and any data remaining on laptops, computers, cell phones, and other devices is secure. ERI is the nation's largest integrated IT and electronics asset disposition (ITAD) company.

Starting today, TCL is hosting an online sweepstakes to promote the America Recycles Day event, where fans who follow TCL USA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter will have a chance to win one new 2019 QLED 55-inch 6-Series TCL Roku TV™. The new 6-Series builds on its well-earned reputation for great performance, featuring Quantum-Dot technology that revolutionizes the home entertainment experience.

"TCL's goal of delivering a best-in-class experience includes our commitment to support local communities with convenient, sustainable solutions. We're excited for these events to show how easy it can be to recycle TVs and other electronics everywhere," said Jonathan King, Vice President of Corporate and Legal Affairs, TCL North America. "We earn the trust of our customers each time they bring home a new TCL product through the superior design, experience and support they've come to expect. As the second-largest TV brand in the United States, we believe our approach to sustainability is just as important, and it starts at the local level."

A consistent sustainability leader advancing convenient and affordable consumer recycling solutions, TCL continues to elevate its goals and is garnering attention for its work. TCL was recently the presenting sponsor at the 5th annual Television Industry Advocacy Awards in Hollywood where it was recognized for its own environmental advocacy, and received the EPA Gold-Tier Award in the Agency's Sustainable Materials Management Challenge earlier this year.

In 2020, TCL plans to bring electronics recycling drop-off events to additional areas across America, to set a new standard in corporate responsibility and assist local communities in managing this growing challenge. By visiting TCL's Sustainability and Electronics Recycling area of its website, customers can learn how they can safely and easily dispose of their old devices.

For details on the America Recycles Day Event on November 15*, including a list of accepted items and other important information, please visit https://www.tclusa.com/america-recycles-day.

* Food from In-N-Out Burger courtesy of TCL and is free-of-charge to each participating resident that brings one (1) or more electronic devices to be recycled and stays after initial drop-off, as determined in TCL's sole discretion. Food selection limited, and limited quantity. Hours 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Event concludes promptly at 1:00 pm. No non-electronics products or appliances accepted. Open to California residents for residential electronics recycling only.

