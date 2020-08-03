TCL to Launch World's First Television with THX Certified Game Mode

Video games can provide an immersive experience, and when paired with TCL's 6-Series featuring THX Certified Game Mode, consumers will be transported into the world of the game with superior visuals that set a new standard in big-screen gaming performance. For more than 35 years, THX has set the bar for the audio and visual fidelity of entertainment and THX Ⓡ Certification is a globally recognized assurance of uncompromising quality, consistency, and performance. Blending art, technology, and the dynamics of real world listening and viewing environments to ensure products reflect the artist's true vision, THX Certified products such as the 6-Series TCL TV provide the consumer a high quality out-of-box experience.

"TCL is proud to be the first to launch televisions with a dedicated THX Certified Game Mode setting, as we're always working toward elevating the home entertainment experience through new technology and innovations. By teaming up with pioneers like THX, who have a history in producing premium cinema-quality audio and visuals, we can ensure that our customers enjoy more by not only getting the best possible performance when watching the latest blockbusters but also now with the THX Certified Game Mode when playing their favorite video games," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL. "Revolutionizing big-screen gaming with THX as a partner allows TCL to continue raising the bar with new products that take your game to the next level, and we're excited to bring this powerful TV series to market this summer."

Using industry standards and a proprietary testing methodology, THX Certification is a process where the device undergoes more than 400 tests to ensure color, tone and images represent the content creator's intentions with stunning picture quality. THX engineers worked closely with TCL to tune white balance, luminance, black levels, and gamma. With special attention to the included THX Game Mode, new tests were implemented that quantify fast transitions and responsiveness not required for movies.

TCL's newest 6-Series with THX Certified Game Mode will enable gamers to enjoy more of the entertainment they love. With the new certification, users can enjoy all the benefits of an immersive and responsive gaming experience, including:

Color - Some games are intentionally brighter and more saturated than movies. THX Certified Game Mode ensures picture settings are carefully adjusted to deliver vibrant colors.

Speed - TVs with THX Certified Game Mode are required to have a refresh rate of 120 Hz or higher. More frames per second means motion will look smoother without blur.

Input Lag - TCL's TVs have low latency to ensure the image and controllers are in sync, so players can see and react to action instantly with minimal lag. THX Certified Game Mode enables this immediacy and switches off any unnecessary video processing.

Rise Time - THX Certified Game Mode ensures low dark-to-light rise time transitions, which determines how fast the display can change from dim to bright improving fast-paced gameplay.

Clarity - Judder and smear reduction keep the picture crisp, while black frame insertion or backlight scanning can improve the look of moving objects.

Smart – TCL TVs with THX Certified Game Mode will automatically switch to THX Game Mode with compatible consoles and PCs.

"Since its founding, THX has become the quality assurance standard in delivering premium audio and visuals, and bringing this precision to TVs is a great example of how we can make content creator's visions come to life," said Peter Vasay, General Manager, Home Products, THX Ltd. "We are thrilled to launch the first THX Certified Game Mode TV with TCL after working closely with them to ensure the 6-Series meets our testing standards."

TCL has long held a reputation for strong gaming performance. The current generation 6-Series has been praised for its impressive gaming performance by top gamers as well as technology media nationwide. With the addition of THX Certified Game Mode and a host of new technologies, the next-generation 6-Series will be available this summer.

About TCL

TCL empowers customers to enjoy more. With a lineup of award-winning televisions, audio products, mobile devices, and appliances, TCL takes pride in delivering meaningful experiences by combining thoughtful design and the latest technology. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, helps TCL deliver innovation for all.

For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

About THX

Founded by legendary filmmaker George Lucas in 1983, THX Ltd. and its partners provide premium entertainment experiences in the cinema, in the home and on the go. For more than 35 years, THX has expanded its certification categories beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, automotive systems, and live entertainment. Today, THX continues to redefine entertainment, providing exciting new technologies and assurance of experiences which provide consumers with superior audio and visual fidelity and ensure an artist's vision is truthfully delivered to audiences worldwide. THX Ltd. is owned by Razer and operates as a fully independent subsidiary. For further information, please visit THX.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and follow us on Twitter.

