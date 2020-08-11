TCL Unveils Feature-Packed and High-Performance Premium 2020 TV Lineup

CORONA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, today announced pricing and U.S. availability of its new TCL Roku TV™ models across its powerful and popular 5- and 6-Series TV lines. Empowering viewers to enjoy more cinematic and gaming-optimized performance like never before, TCL's innovative TV line pushes the boundaries of what televisions are capable of and how they can enhance entertainment experiences in the home with stunning picture quality and endless streaming content.

For the first time, TCL's 5-Series will join its award-winning 6-Series Roku TV in boasting Quantum Dot (QLED) color technology to deliver better brightness and wider color volume. With a measured 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 Hollywood reference color space, QLED color technology will deliver deeply saturated reds, stunning greens and spectacular blues without the limitations of lower color volume or risks of shorter life found in other color technologies. Matching the format used by most cinema screens and content creators for exceptionally vivid and lifelike picture performance, there is a clear advantage to QLED color technology when combined with a powerfully bright TV.

"With more people relying on their TVs more than ever before, TCL is proud to have an advantage in manufacturing high quality televisions packed with the latest technology. As a vertically integrated company, we can use those advantages to continue bringing premium products – like the 5- and 6-Series – to market at a value that can be appreciated by us all," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL. "As consumers are enjoying ever-larger screen sizes, picture performance is becoming even more important. TCL launched the world's first big-screen TV with Quantum Dot over five years ago and has been refining the performance and cost efficiency since then. Having QLED featured in three of the five series of televisions we offer this year, along with an array of other groundbreaking features, is critical to our users' enjoyment and we are excited for these models to find their way into our customers' homes."

TCL's new 5- and 6-Series Roku TV models are engineered for superior 4K ultra HD picture clarity combined with the contrast, color, and detail of Dolby Vision™ HDR (High Dynamic Range) for the most lifelike picture. Additionally, both series will benefit from HDR Pro Pack, allowing consumers to enjoy a truly cinematic experience at home with striking brightness, incredible contrast, and amazingly lifelike color with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.

Driven by machine-learning algorithms matched with vast knowledge in human visual perception, TCL's AiPQ Engine™ optimizes color, contrast and clarity for an unrivaled 4K HDR experience. AiPQ Engine features three core picture quality algorithms - Smart HDR for vibrant color, Smart 4K Upscaling for sharp clarity and Smart Contrast for dramatic depth. Every video frame is carefully monitored and referenced to an AI curated library of high-quality video content to ensure delivery of maximum color accuracy and dynamic impact.

With access to 500,000+ movies and TV episodes through a simple, personalized home screen, the TCL Roku TV models are even more versatile with Easy Voice Control which allows compatibility with popular voice assistants to give users additional options to control the TV. Roku Search makes it easy to search across top streaming channels by title, actor, or director with results returned in order by price. In addition to the voice remote supplied with the 6-Series, the free Roku mobile app for iOS and Android smartphones or tablets offers a Roku remote with voice control, the ability to browse or add new channels, watch The Roku Channel on the go and even enjoy private listening through headphones. The Roku OS receives regular automatic software updates to add new features and functionality over time including most recently the new Live TV Channel Guide, available in The Roku Channel, which offers a convenient way to discover and watch live TV, Spanish language Roku voice support, visual search results for easy browsing and new voice commands including more playback from search partners and news related commands.

TCL Roku TV 6-Series: Powerful Performance. Endless Entertainment.

TCL's 6-Series Roku TV sits at the intersection of powerful picture performance and infinite entertainment and transforms the viewing experience by borrowing technology from the ultra-premium TCL 8-Series Roku TV. For the first time, the 6-Series will be available with thousands of micro-meter class mini-LED backlights for uncompromised contrast and brilliantly smooth illumination. This TCL-pioneered mini-LED backlight technology powers up to 240 Contrast Control Zones™ for brilliantly bright and deeply dark areas of the image, delivering unparalleled depth and dimension. TCL's Contrast Control Zone technology optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas. Combining stunning 4K HDR and mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal design for a superior TV experience, the 6-series also houses Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision for greater brightness and contrast among a full palette of rich colors.

In addition to its striking design, the 6-Series is versatile and configurable for installation in any home theater or gaming room. Select screen sizes of the 6-Series offer 2-position configurable legs for use with longer or shorter TV furniture stands as well as easy cable management integrated into each TV leg.

At TCL, the clarity of 6-Series TVs is not just about the number of pixels on the screen. The quality of the pixels and accuracy of each color in a TCL TV is even more important than the quantity. With careful attention to picture performance accuracy paired with advanced audio processing technology, the 6-Series can deliver total entertainment immersion. And when it comes to an immersive experience, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos™ technologies are synonymous with the best in entertainment and ensure TCL's 6-Series provides an exceptional home theater performance. Dolby Vision dramatically expands the color palette and contrast range and uses dynamic metadata to automatically optimize the picture for every screen while Dolby Atmos audio technology transports you into the story with moving audio that flows all around you with breathtaking realism.

Lastly, TCL's 6-Series will be the world's first TV with THX® Certified Game Mode. Building on decades of experience fine-tuning cinematic experiences, TCL and THX have partnered to define a new standard in big-screen gaming performance. Serious fast-twitch gamers will be thrilled by an impactful image without any compromise in ultra-low-latency gaming display. Combined with Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Game Mode features for a smoother, optimized gaming experience.

The TCL 6-Series will be available in 55" (55R635) starting at $649.99, 65" (65R635) at $899.99, and 75" (75R635) at $1399.99, with limited availability starting today at your favorite retailer.

TCL Roku TV 5-Series: Premium Picture. Endless Entertainment:

TCL's 5-Series Roku TV line, now for the first time with QLED color and TCL's Contrast Control Zone technology, marries premium picture and endless entertainment for a stellar home theater experience. Its high-end, cinema-inspired picture and elegant "FullView" bezel-less design make for an impressive viewing experience where technologies like Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision, HDR Pro Pack, Auto Game Mode take center stage.

TCL's 5-Series uses Contrast Control Zone technology to drive up to 80 zones of LED lights powering the TV's luminance engine to allow high-precision contrast accuracy depending on the image that's on the screen. This Contrast Control Zone technology with up to 80 zones of local dimming makes for precision accuracy with deeper darks to astonishing brightness.

The TCL 5-Series is now available in sizes ranging from 50" up to 75" models starting at under $400 from your favorite retailer.

About TCL

TCL empowers customers to enjoy more. With a lineup of award-winning televisions, audio products, mobile devices, and appliances, TCL takes pride in delivering meaningful experiences by combining thoughtful design and the latest technology. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, helps TCL deliver innovation for all.

For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

SOURCE TCL

Related Links

http://www.tcl.com

