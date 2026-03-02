TCL Unveils New TCL CrystalClip Open-Ear Earbuds, with Special Edition Featuring Crystals by Swarovski®

BARCELONA, Spain, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL today announces the TCL CrystalClip, its brand-new open-ear, clip-on earbuds designed for seamless integration into modern lifestyles, along with a standout special edition. Elevated with a detachable accessory adorned with crystals by Swarovski®, the special edition offers a unique blend of immersive audio and wearable elegance.

TCL CrystalClip

Designed for Discerning Lifestyle

Tailored to the rhythm of modern lifestyles, the TCL CrystalClip features an open-ear design that allows users to enjoy a personal audio experience while staying aware of their surroundings, making it an ideal companion for commuting, casual exercise, long workdays, and travel.

Engineered for breathable, pressure-free comfort, TCL CrystalClip incorporates a titanium alloy arch bridge that ensures a secure, customized fit while remaining exceptionally lightweight, supporting extended wear without the intrusive "plugged-in" sensation. With up to 36 hours of battery life and quick charging capabilities, it is always ready for your next move.

Premium Audio Meets Intelligent Features

Made to excel in both comfort and performance, TCL CrystalClip delivers a premium listening experience with Dual-Magnetic Dynamic Driver, 3D Spatial Audio and Bass Enhancement for rich, layered sound, ideal for music, films, and short-form entertainment. For calls and everyday communication, dual-mic ENC helps keep voices clear even in lively environments, from cafés to bustling city streets.

Intelligence is just a touch away. With intuitive touch controls, TCL CrystalClip also unlocks powerful simultaneous interpretation when paired with compatible TCL AI phones and apps, breaking language barriers for meetings, events, and travel scenarios.

Special Edition: Sparkle Your Day with Radiant Crystals by Swarovski®

The TCL CrystalClip special edition redefines the earbuds as a key component of a curated outfit. Its modern, minimalist design serves as a canvas for a meticulously crafted, detachable rose accessory sparkling with crystals by Swarovski®. This inspiration highlights TCL's commitment to precision craftsmanship, innovative design, and the pursuit of aesthetic excellence.

The accessory embodies versatile sophistication. It can be worn with the earbuds or detached to add a personalized sparkle to any look—as a chic accent on a bag, hat, or lapel, or styled into hair as a refined detail. This adaptability empowers users to express their unique style, proving that technology can be a seamless and elegant part of daily life.

Price & Availability

Standard version: RRP‌€79

Availability: Starting from February across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America

Special version embellished with Swarovski® crystals: RRP‌€149

Availability: Starting from Q2 2026 across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America

