TCL Unveils Next-Gen NXTPAPER 4.0 Display Technology at CES 2025

The Future of Display Technology with TCL NXTPAPER 4.0

Driven by a mission to make technology more human, TCL's pioneering NXTPAPER technology addresses everyday visual comfort challenges as screen usage continues to increase globally. With an unwavering dedication and a strong sense of purpose, TCL has been on a remarkable journey to transform the way we interact with technology.

TCL NXTPAPER 4.0 marks a significant advancement in display technology, focusing on user comfort and enhanced visual clarity. This latest release incorporates the sophisticated nano-matrix lithography technology, which improves display clarity and sharpness. Boasting a ΔE<1 true color display accuracy and 100% sRGB color gamut coverage, it ensures precise color reproduction for both general users and creative professionals, providing a more vivid and realistic experience. Thanks to advanced blue light purification and Circularly Polarized Light (CPL) technologies, the display expertly mimics natural light conditions, making the visual experience both appealing and easier on the eyes, whether for work or leisure.

TCL NXTPAPER 4.0 introduces the AI-driven Smart Eye Comfort Mode and Personalized Eye Comfort Mode. These innovative features offer an intelligent and personalized visual experience, which is capable of adjusting based on diverse usage scenarios and user preferences to optimize eye comfort, ensuring a more comfortable visual experience in daily use. By intelligently tailoring the screen's brightness, contrast, and color temperature, it ensures optimal comfort tailored to your current activity without compromising visual quality.

Supported by leading global certification bodies such as TÜV, SGS and Eyesafe, TCL NXTPAPER 4.0 leads in offering safe, sustainable, and user-friendly display technology. It changes how we engage with digital content, providing high-quality visuals with a focus on health-centered technology.

Elevating Everyday with TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus

Building upon the foundation set by NXTPAPER 4.0, the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet not only upholds but advances the standards of eye comfort and display technology in personal devices. It seamlessly integrates the core advancements of NXTPAPER 4.0, bringing them to life in a format that balances performance, eye comfort, and personalization. The TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus is designed to adapt to the diverse visual demands of modern users – from professionals needing a reliable tool for long work sessions to avid readers and multimedia enthusiasts seeking a gentler viewing experience. This tablet redefines personal viewing experience by offering a display that significantly reduces eye strain without sacrificing color accuracy or visual clarity.

Moreover, the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus is more than just a technological marvel; it represents TCL's vision of a future where technology and user-centric design converge to create more human-friendly electronic environments. Its new features, including the AI-enabled Smart Eye Comfort Mode, Personalized Eye Comfort Mode, and the upgraded NXTPAPER Key, adjust to individual preferences and usage scenarios ensuring optimal comfort and efficiency. It is poised to set new benchmarks for what tablets can achieve, offering unmatched versatility and intelligence in a sleek, user-focused package. With the new TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet, experience the pinnacle of personalized, comfortable, and smart technology designed for today's dynamic digital landscapes.

Viewing Comfort for All with TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G

Another major addition to TCL's innovative product lineup at CES is the TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G, a smartphone that blends advanced display capabilities with user-focused design to set new benchmarks in digital health and comfort. The innovative NXTPAPER Key, which was first introduced at IFA 2024 on the TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G, has now come to North America. The TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G, exclusive to the North American market, is adept at reducing blue light and glare to protect eyes during extended use. With the newly integrated NXTPAPER Key, users can switch to Max Ink Mode, which mimics an e-ink display that is perfect for reading. This mode delivers a paper-like viewing experience and can support up to a week of reading while silencing notifications to reduce distractions. The device also features a 6.8-inch FHD+ screen with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, providing fluid and immersive visuals for both reading and viewing.

The TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G is designed to enhance user comfort with its Eye Care Assistant, which suggests breaks and adjusts the display for optimal viewing. Its Night Light Mode and Night-Friendly Screen adapt to varying light conditions, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience regardless of the environment. It comes with 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM, which can be expanded by an additional 8GB, catering efficiently to all user requirements. For photography enthusiasts, the TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G features a high-quality triple camera system with a 50MP main camera and a 32MP front-facing camera, ideal for capturing sharp photos and selfies. Enhanced with AI-powered features, the smartphone optimizes task management and efficiency, adapting seamlessly to user needs for a smoother and more responsive experience.

In addition to the TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G, TCL introduces the TCL K32 smartphone, which offers a cost-effective way for more consumers to experience the benefits of 5G connectivity. With its ultra-fast speeds and seamless, stable performance, the TCL K32 ensures that advanced connectivity features are more accessible, bringing high-speed mobile technology to a broader audience without compromising quality.

A Holistic Ecosystem of Smart Solutions

With a commitment to providing users with holistic smart solutions, TCL has broadened its portable entertainment range with the previously launched TCL Projector A1. Designed for mobility, the compact and versatile TCL Projector A1 is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use, emphasizing easy transport and flexible viewing scenarios. Further enhancing its projector lineup, TCL has also unveiled the TCL PLAYCUBE, an innovative projector that sets a new standard for portable entertainment. The TCL PLAYCUBE presents the unique Magic Cube Design, a modular concept integrating aesthetics and functionality. It enhances portability and enables adjustable viewing angles. Whether at home or outdoors, it serves as a stylish item, fulfilling diverse entertainment needs and imparting modern elegance. Additionally, the built-in battery not only underscores its versatility for both indoor and outdoor use but also ensures that entertainment can be enjoyed anywhere, seamlessly integrating advanced entertainment into daily life and making it accessible and mobile.

In enhancing mobile connectivity, TCL is also proud to showcase its latest broadband solutions, which include the TCL LINKPORT IK511 5G RedCap USB Dongle and the TCL LINKHUB HH516 5G AI CPE. Currently the only commercially available 5G RedCap device in North America, the TCL LINKPORT IK511 delivers speeds up to 220Mbps and seamlessly integrates with existing 5G networks, meeting the market demand for high-performance, cost-effective 5G connectivity and accelerating the widespread adoption of 5G applications. At just 28.7g, this compact dongle is the smallest and lightest of its kind. Offering plug-and-play simplicity, broad operating system compatibility, and versatile management options, the device provides effortless convenience across both consumer and industrial (Machine to Machine) scenarios.

In addition, the TCL LINKHUB HH516 5G AI CPE router combines top hardware and AI technology, offering up to 7.01Gbps 5G downlink and 7.2Gbps dual-band Wi-Fi 7 speeds while supporting 512 connections. It features high-gain antennas and NR 4CC technology for wider coverage and faster speeds. The end-to-end AI QoS improves high-priority applications throughput by over 20% and reduces latency by over 10%. Additionally, the innovative AI ECO mode automatically adjusts power settings based on usage, reducing power consumption by over 10% compared to normal ECO mode. These improvements collectively enable consumers to experience exceptionally high network speeds and superior efficiency.

TCL's showcase at CES 2025 highlights its unwavering commitment to innovation, presenting cutting-edge advancements across multiple product categories. By setting new industry standards, TCL is delivering smarter, and more user-friendly products that enhance the user experience and meet the evolving needs of consumers.

Pricing and Availability

TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G: from $199 , available in Canada from May 2025 . US version to follow later this year.

, available in from . US version to follow later this year. TCL K32: Under $100 , available in US from September 2025

, available in US from TCL Projector A1: MSRP $499 , available in US

, available in US TCL LINKPORT IK511: $96 , available in US at T-Mobile stores

, available in US at T-Mobile stores TCL LINKHUB 5G HH516: Available in H1 2025 globally

Prices may vary by country and channel.

To learn more about the TCL products announced at CES 2025, please visit: https://www.tcl.com/global/en/ces

About TCL Mobile

TCL Mobile specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of smartphones, tablets and connected devices. On a mission to deliver 5G for all, TCL Mobile helps its customers 'Inspire Greatness' in their lives through industry leading technology and solutions.

For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: https://www.tcl.com/global/en/mobile

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For more information, please visit: https://www.tcl.com

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

