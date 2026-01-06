TCL Unveils Next-Generation Smart Locks with Matter Support at CES 2026

Upgraded D2 Pro Palm Vein Smart Lock Debuts Alongside the New D2L Fingerprint Lever Lock

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global leader in smart home innovation, today unveiled its next-generation smart lock lineup at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. The lineup includes the upgraded TCL D2 Pro Palm Vein Smart Lock and the new TCL D2L Fingerprint Lever Lock. Designed for the connected home, both models support Matter over Thread and are BHMA Grade 3 certified, offering enhanced security, seamless cross-platform compatibility, and durable performance.

TCL D2 Pro Matter Palm Vein Smart Lock

Upgraded TCL D2 Pro: Smarter, Faster, and More Secure Palm Vein Access

The TCL D2 Pro represents a significant upgrade in biometric home access, featuring improved palm vein recognition powered by infrared technology that maps unique vein patterns beneath the skin. Because vein patterns are internal and nearly impossible to duplicate, palm vein recognition provides a higher level of security than fingerprints or facial recognition—while remaining completely touch-free.

Built with AI-driven local processing, the upgraded D2 Pro continuously refines palm vein data with every unlock. This on-device learning improves recognition speed and accuracy over time, making daily access increasingly effortless—without relying on cloud processing.

With Matter over Thread support, the D2 Pro integrates seamlessly across Apple Home, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa, delivering faster response times, improved reliability, and lower power consumption. Combined with up to 8 months of battery life and BHMA Grade 3 certification, the D2 Pro offers trusted, future-ready home protection.

Key features of the upgraded TCL D2 Pro include:

Enhanced palm vein recognition using infrared vein mapping

Local AI learning that improves speed and accuracy with every unlock

Matter over Thread support for seamless multi-platform compatibility

Up to 8 months of battery life

BHMA Grade 3 certified residential security

TCL D2L Fingerprint Lever Lock: Fast, Familiar, and Intelligent

Also debuting at CES 2026, the TCL D2L Fingerprint Lever Lock delivers a familiar lever design paired with modern biometric performance. Featuring Grip-to-Unlock technology, the D2L enables lightning-fast 0.3-second fingerprint access for smooth, natural entry.

Like the D2 Pro, the D2L utilizes AI-driven local processing to refine fingerprint data over time, improving accuracy and responsiveness with continued use. Support for Matter over Thread ensures broad compatibility with leading smart home ecosystems while maintaining energy efficiency.

With up to 12 months of battery life and BHMA Grade 3 certification, the D2L provides dependable smart access for everyday living.

Key features of TCL D2L include:

Grip-to-Unlock fingerprint access in just 0.3 seconds

Local AI learning for faster, more accurate recognition

Matter over Thread compatibility with Apple Home, Google Home, and Alexa

Up to 12 months of battery life

BHMA Grade 3 certified for trusted home protection

Advancing Secure, Open Smart Home Access

With the upgraded D2 Pro and the new D2L, TCL continues to advance its smart home strategy—combining local AI intelligence, open Matter connectivity, and certified security standards. Together, these new smart locks reflect TCL's commitment to delivering secure, intuitive, and future-proof access solutions for modern homes.

Availability

The TCL D2 Pro Palm Vein Smart Lock and TCL D2L Fingerprint Lever Lock will be available in Q2 2026.

