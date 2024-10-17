TCLArt Debuts as Host Partner at Art Basel Paris, Showcasing Its Commitment to Art and Technology Integration

PARIS, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, one of the world's leading technology companies, has elevated its journey to blend technology with artistic expression to a new level, as a Host Partner at Art Basel Paris.

During Art Basel Paris, TCL exhibits the TCLArt brand initiative under the theme "Inspire the artists of tomorrow". As part of TCL's mission to deliver smart technology solutions, TCLArt reflects the brand's commitment to enhancing everyday experiences across its wide-ranging product portfolio, from TVs and smartphones to smart home devices and display technologies.

Global Tour Continued – A Journey of Art and Innovation

Since its launch in 2024, TCLArt has established collaborations with top-tier global institutions. The Paris showcase marks the third stop of TCLArt's global tour, following the successful launch of the "TCLArt Gallery" in Shanghai and its subsequent display at the international trade show IFA Berlin. As the Host Partner at Art Basel Paris, TCLArt proudly marks a significant milestone, presenting an immersive experience that highlights the brand's "Future | Nature | Inspiration | Aesthetics" design philosophy at the Grand Palais, one of the most iconic venues in Paris. The next destination is CES Las Vegas in January 2025, where TCLArt continues to inspire audiences worldwide.

Highlighting TCL's Art-Infused Technology Products

At Art Basel Paris, TCLArt presents a selection of its cutting-edge products that embody the fusion of art and technology. These include TCL's NXTFRAME Pro Series TV, which showcases unparalleled picture quality and redefines how art is displayed and experienced; the immersive viewing experience of TCL's largest screen, ideal for creating cinematic moments at home, the TCL 115-inch X955 Max Series and the TCL X11 Series, and the bringing artworks to life with stunning details and clarity; TCL CSOT Display Technology, which sets new standards in display innovation and is ideal for appreciating intricate artworks; the Free Built-in Series Refrigerator, merging functionality with sleek, artistic design; and the TCL NXTPAPER 5G smartphones and NXTPAPER tablets, providing a canvas for creativity, perfect for experiencing, creating, and sharing artistic expressions. These products collectively demonstrate how TCL's technology acts as a bridge between the brand and the art world, making art more vibrant and accessible to audiences everywhere.

Standing with Artists and Shaping the Future of Art

TCLArt is more than just a platform; it is a reflection of TCL's brand DNA and a commitment to making art an integral part of everyday life. Under the "Inspire Greatness" claim, TCLArt embodies the belief that art is universal — it's emotion, culture, and legacy. TCL stands with artists, welcoming anyone who has a passion for art, regardless of their level of experience. By embracing creativity from all walks of life, TCLArt aims to inspire and nurture the artists of tomorrow, helping to shape a future where art is accessible, celebrated, and deeply integrated into daily life.

As TCLArt continues its global journey through exhibitions and collaborations, the brand remains steadfast in its mission to make art more inclusive. By partnering with world-class museums and galleries and leveraging TCL's technological expertise, TCLArt is set to inspire creativity in everyone, turning everyday moments into opportunities for artistic expression.

About TCL

TCL, which stands for "The Creative Life," embodies creativity in every facet of life. As a leading technology company, TCL is committed to delivering smart technology solutions — including TVs, smartphones, audio products, smart home devices, display technologies, and clean energy — that enhance customer experiences. Guided by its brand strategy, "Be Global, Be Caring, Be Tech," TCL always puts people first, using technology to drive creativity, transform the world, and empower the smallest and biggest aspects of life.

