TCL's new NXTPAPER and TAB tablets deliver exceptional value in education and entertainment at CES 2021

"NXTPAPER is a prime example of the Display Greatness philosophy that TCL Mobile has embodied since it launched over a year ago, and showcases how a vertically integrated ecosystem can help produce innovative new products quickly and affordably," said Stefan Streit, General Manager of Global Marketing for TCL Communication. "This new type of display will directly benefit remote workers and students alike, bringing new features that help encourage productivity, make life easier, and keep our eyes safe."

The company's proprietary NXTPAPER technology, announced last fall at IFA 2020 in Berlin, achieves stunning display performance with a highly reflective IPS screen that utilizes innovative TCL technology to reuse natural light, resulting in vivid, full-color reproduction with no blue light or flicker. TCL NXTPAPER display technology provides 25 percent higher contrast than most e-ink tablets and is also more than 65 percent more power efficient than standard LCD screens, providing better battery life and efficiency. It also provides for smoother video playback, ensuring optimized entertainment for learning, work and leisure activities.

Designed specifically for larger format devices, NXTPAPER provides a paper-like visual experience in full high-definition resolution, and with considerably less eye strain and fatigue compared to most tablets.

TCL NXTPAPER Delivers Performance, Along with Eye Safety

Offering one of the most advanced eye protection displays on the market, TCL's new NXTPAPER tablet is an elegant mobile companion for school, work, or play. It features an 8-inch FHD NXTPAPER screen that offers a paper-like visual experience with no flicker or harmful blue light.

For students and professionals, the TCL NXTPAPER is powered by an octa-core processor, and features a strong 5500mAh battery for over a full day of use, along with a 5-megapixel front facing camera and an 8-megapixel rear facing camera for remote classroom learning, video teleconferences, presentations and more.

The TCL NXTPAPER comes with a Kids Learning option, providing a child-friendly user interface and parental controls. It also works with Google Assistant, allowing users to seamlessly manage tasks, get answers to questions, and play music using voice commands. And to make sure users can both effectively connect and contribute on video calls or during virtual classes, the tablet offers both Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity. It has also received TUV Rheinland safety certification to ensure your child's eyes are protected from harmful light.

Starting from April 2021, the TCL NXTPAPER will be available in Europe, Middle East/Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific for 349€.

TCL TAB 10S Offers Students and Families Outstanding Performance and Value

Offering a best-in-class viewing experience, along with plenty of power to drive productivity, the new TCL TAB 10S tablet is designed with today's remote learners and their parents in mind.

Featuring a 10.1-inch screen, an octa-core processor which gives students the speed they need to process almost any online task, and a large capacity 8000mAh battery providing up to eight hours of video playback and up to two weeks of standby time, the TCL TAB 10S is the ideal device for today's students.

For studying anytime and anyplace, TCL's newest tablet can also provide 4G LTE mobile communication, allowing you to access content from virtually anywhere, as well as participate in online classroom lessons or video calls without worry. Plus, students will be heard as well as seen clearly thanks to the device's dual microphones and speaker system, along with its front camera ensuring effective group communication.

Parents will appreciate the key features designed to help them manage their children's time online, with an independent parental control interface and remote control that gives them the option to manage both their student's study and rest time, and the ability to control any third-party apps being used on the device. The TCL TAB 10S also comes with POGO pin connectors to support additional third-party accessories, as well as the stylish TCL T-Pen stylus, which offers a smooth, natural pencil-on-paper type of experience with ultra-low latency.

For improved eye safety, the TCL TAB 10S display also features intelligent eye protection with integrated brightness and tonality control in daylight and low-light conditions. It offers flicker-free performance with no blue light and alerts users when they get fewer than 9 inches (25 centimeters) from the screen.

Beginning in March 2021, the TCL TAB 10S will be available in the EU, North America, Middle East/Africa, China, Asia Pacific and Latin America. Pricing starts at 199€ for the Wi-Fi version and 249€ for 4G LTE/Wi-Fi. To learn more about these TCL tablets, please visit http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html .

