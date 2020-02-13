TCM to Honor Beloved Actress & Comedian Lily Tomlin with Iconic Hand and Footprint Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre

"Lily Tomlin's talent has endured for fifty years because she knows who she is. She's managed to play broadly drawn roles alongside more nuanced characters without a hint of falseness," said Ben Mankiewicz, TCM primetime anchor and official host of the TCM Classic Film Festival. "Not long ago, Tomlin told The New York Times, ' I wanted people to see the characters as human beings. And see themselves in them, too.' The humanity she finds in the women she plays has enabled her to transition, seemingly with ease, from groundbreaking work on Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In to four Emmy nominations for Grace and Frankie, where she co-stars alongside another seminal artist, Jane Fonda. There's a consistent richness to her work, in comedy and drama, as well as on stage in her innovative one-woman show, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, and on the big screen. Whether your favorite Lily Tomlin performance is The Late Show, or 9 to 5 , or Nashville… wait, I'm not done. Or All of Me, Flirting with Disaster, I Heart Huckabees, or A Prairie Home Companion, you know all of those pictures were made more memorable because Lily Tomlin was among the cast. It's hard to imagine a more deserving artist to have her hand and footprints cemented outside Hollywood's signature classic movie house."

This marks the tenth consecutive year TCM has featured a hand and footprint ceremony at the legendary TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX®. In 2011, Peter O'Toole was the honoree, followed by Kim Novak in 2012, Jane Fonda in 2013, Jerry Lewis in 2014, Christopher Plummer in 2015, Francis Ford Coppola in 2016, Carl and Rob Reiner in 2017, Cicely Tyson in 2018, and Billy Crystal in 2019.

About the 2020 TCM Classic Film Festival

For the 11th consecutive year, thousands of movie lovers from around the globe will descend upon Hollywood for the TCM Classic Film Festival. The 2020 festival is set to take place Thursday, April 16 – Sunday, April 19, 2020. Over four packed days and nights, attendees will be treated to an extensive lineup of great movies, appearances by legendary stars and filmmakers, fascinating presentations and panel discussions, special events and more.

TCM Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz will serve as official host of the TCM Classic Film Festival. The festival's official hotel and central gathering point for the 11th consecutive year will be The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, which has a longstanding role in movie history and was the site of the first Academy Awards® ceremony. The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel will also offer special rates for festival attendees. Screenings and events during the festival will be held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX, the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, the Egyptian Theatre, the Legion Theater at Hollywood Post 43 and the Cinerama Dome, as well as other Hollywood venues. For the latest news and information, follow us on social at #TCMFF and learn more at www.tcm.com/festival.

This year's theme is "Grand Illusions: Fantastic Worlds on Film," which will take fans on a journey to enchanted worlds of fantasy and stories beyond belief. From myths and magical creatures to ghostly encounters and travels through time, they will escape with fellow movie lovers to places that will ignite their imagination.

For information on press credentials, please visit the Festival's media page.

Publicity Contact

Taryn Jacobs

404.885.0114

taryn.jacobs@turner.com

SOURCE Turner Classic Movies