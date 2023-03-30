MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and ST. GEORGE, Utah, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodigal, the pioneer of consumer finance intelligence, and TCN, the leading provider of cloud-based call center technology, announced a partnership today to dramatically improve consumer finance contact center efficiency and provide positive customer experiences.

Today's collections call centers face various challenges, including hiring and retaining representatives, managing shifting regulatory requirements, meeting new consumer preferences, and rising financial delinquencies.

TCN and Prodigal Unite to Support Call Center Agents With Cloud and AI Technologies

Both TCN and Prodigal are committed to using technology to address these issues, easing stress on representatives and benefiting consumers.

Together, TCN and Prodigal's solutions streamline clumsy call center workflows to simplify dialing, offer customers self-payment options and omnichannel communications, coach agents to success , eliminate annoying administrative tasks by automating agent call notes , boost quality assurance and compliance adherence , and more.

These improvements allow agents to focus on customers and conversations, improving interactions and financial outcomes for everyone.

"We appreciate the easy integration between TCN and Prodigal, allowing us to focus on maximizing revenue cycle performance for our customers," said Janett Carbajal, Director of Customer Service at Annuity Health.

The Wall Street Journal recently cited McKinsey and Co.'s finding that by 2030, 25% of the work done in US jobs could be automated. TCN and Prodigal are leading the way by using technology to support - not replace - agents working in call centers through the collections process.

"We continuously turn account intelligence into specific, actionable recommendations for consumer finance teams. This is a perfect match for TCN's commitment to improving the call center experience from the inside out," said Shantanu Gangal, Prodigal's CEO and co-founder.

Uniting TCN's advanced contact center platform, TCN Operator , with Prodigal's skilled focus on improving consumer finance communications delivers benefits to clients and customers alike.

"TCN is founded on technological innovation and customer service," said Bryce Payne, VP of business development at TCN. "We are thrilled with our ongoing partnership with Prodigal, a company that exemplifies these values to benefit both customers and professionals while bettering the industry one collection at a time."

About TCN:

TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs) and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit http://www.tcn.com and follow on Twitter @tcn.

About Prodigal:

Prodigal is the pioneer of consumer finance intelligence, envisioning a world where all lending, servicing, and collections companies are modernized and simplified by AI-powered communication, context, and clarity. Nearly one in five U.S. borrowers has engaged with Prodigal over 250 million conversations. Prodigal's growing suite of tools includes real-time agent assistance (ProAssist), automated call notes (ProNotes), and compliance and QA evaluation and scoring (ProVoice). Learn more at: http://prodigaltech.com and LinkedIn .

