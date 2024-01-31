TCO LLC chooses Nulogy to digitally scale up co-pack operations for future growth

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy, a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, is excited to announce that TCO LLC has joined the Nulogy community, which consists of hundreds of contract packagers, logistics providers, manufacturers, suppliers and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands that run their operations and network on Nulogy.

TCO LLC, a Kentucky-based contract packager, manufacturer, and logistics provider with more than 25 years of experience in the automotives industry, identified a strategic opportunity to upscale its contract packaging operation to fuel future business growth. With this objective in mind, TCO selected Nulogy's Shop Floor Solution to expand the digital foundation of its co-pack operation.

"At TCO, we realized that we are in a unique position to expand our contract packaging services and customer base for the long-term growth of the company," says Ric Cawood, Owner, TCO LLC. "In order to do so, it is critical for us to lay a solid digital foundation that supports our premier co-pack operation. As a result, we are excited to be working with Nulogy to digitalize our production operations for upscaled co-pack volume and customer base expansion."

"TCO's decision to join the Nulogy community speaks to their forward thinking mindset in the industry," says Jason Tham, CEO and co-founder of Nulogy. "We believe Nulogy will serve as the perfect foundation to drive data visibility and operational efficiency in their co-pack operation, and we are proud to deliver technologies that can not only create value for our customer community, but also enable more robust and sustainable supply chain operations."

Nulogy's Multi-Enterprise Platform

Nulogy is the only purpose-built multi-enterprise collaboration platform for supplier networks and digitally enables manufacturers and their external supplier networks to collaborate seamlessly on a centralized, data-driven, AI-enabled platform. Nulogy's solutions run within the supply networks of global FMCG leaders such as L'Oréal, Colgate-Palmolive, and Church & Dwight, as well as hundreds of supplier sites around the world.

Nulogy is also the global leader in co-pack software, field-proven in hundreds of sites worldwide. Nulogy's platform provides purpose-built functionality for digitizing and optimizing the end-to-end contract packaging workflow, enabling co-pack providers to increase efficiency, improve profit margins, and drive growth.

About TCO LLC

Established in 1997, TCO LLC is the sole packaging and distribution partner for the largest automotive lighting supplier on the planet, and manages 97% of aftermarket lighting sales throughout North America. Headquartered in Corbin, KY, TCO provides contract packaging, manufacturing, and logistics services to consumer goods verticals such as automotives. Over the past 27 years, the team at TCO has shipped more than 3 billion units.

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables fast-moving consumer goods companies and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform in order to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. Nulogy's cloud-based platform optimizes upstream supply ecosystems composed of brand manufacturers, contract manufacturers and packagers, third party logistics providers, raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

