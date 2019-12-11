TCPI's 21st Annual Symposium To Explore U.S Reform, Global Developments, And Future Of Tax

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The Tax Council Policy Institute (TCPI) has announced that its 21st Annual Tax Policy & Practice Symposium, to be held Feb. 13-14, 2020 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Washington, D.C, will be titled "Hindsight is 2020: What the TCJA (Tax Cuts and Jobs Act) and Global Developments Tell Us About the Future of Tax." KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, will serve as program manager for the event.

For more details, including registration and exhibitor information, please visit TCPI's website at www.tcpi.org.

"The U.S. continues to work toward putting its new tax regime into place, but internal and external forces—including efforts by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to reform international tax standards—could compel even more changes to the U.S. tax system in the new decade," said Lynda K. Walker, Esq., executive director and general counsel of TCPI. "Business executives need to evaluate and anticipate what the substance and direction of those changes may be so their organizations can best navigate further shifts in the tax landscape."

Walker said TCPI's two-day symposium will feature keynote speakers, panels and discussion forums, and bring together leaders from business, government and academia to consider how the U.S. tax system might evolve.

"As a significant issue for financial management and boards, tax is – or should be – high on the agendas of corporate leaders," said Manal Corwin, principal-in-charge of the Washington National Tax practice of KPMG LLP. "We at KPMG believe that now is the right time for the symposium's topics to be discussed and debated and are pleased to be working with TCPI to help spotlight this important program."

The program, designed to provide attendees with a better understanding of near- and longer-term tax challenges facing their organizations, will also introduce new features, including expanded use of technology, mini-sessions with debates, and breakout sessions with separate tracks for domestic, international, policy, and technical issues.

Key topics will include: the real world effects of the TCJA and how it has changed thinking about global investment; how the OECD's efforts to reform international tax standards could impact the U.S. tax system; how GILTI rules are working relative to other anti-base erosion proposals; and what some significant recently proposed changes to the U.S. tax system might mean for the future of domestic and multinational tax.

The 21st annual symposium is especially relevant for CFOs, chief tax officers, vice presidents of finance, attorneys, accountants, and controllers from companies large and small. Updates on the symposium, including keynote speakers, will be announced in the near future.

The Tax Council Policy Institute (TCPI), which was created in 1997, is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit and non-partisan public research and educational organization. TCPI was created to help bring about a better understanding of significant federal tax policies that impact businesses and the national economy through careful study, thoughtful evaluation and open discussion. TCPI is affiliated with The Tax Council, an association established in 1966 for senior-level tax professionals who work together to promote sound federal tax and fiscal policies.

Contact: Robert Nihen

KPMG LLP

201-307-8296

rnihen@kpmg.com

On Twitter: @rgnihen

SOURCE Tax Council Policy Institute

Related Links

http://www.tcpi.org

