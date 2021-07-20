TCR-based Therapies Markets, 2030

DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "TCR-based Therapies Market by Target Indications, Target Antigens, Key Players and Key Geographies, Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "TCR-based Therapies Market Report 2021-2030" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of TCR-based therapies. The report highlights the efforts of both industry players and academic organizations in this rapidly evolving segment of the biopharmaceutical industry.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for TCR-based therapies over the coming decade. Based on several parameters, such as target consumer segments, region specific adoption rates and expected prices of such products, we have developed informed estimates of the likely evolution of the market over the period 2021-2030.

The report also includes likely sales forecasts of TCR-based therapies that are in the mid- to late stages of development. Additionally, it features market size projections for the overall TCR-based therapies market, wherein both the current and upcoming opportunity is segmented across [A] target indications (bladder cancer, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, nasopharyngeal carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia and sarcoma), [B] target antigens (NY-ESO-1, p53, WT-1 and EBV), [C] key players (GlaxoSmithKline, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Merck, Altor Bioscience, Juno Therapeutics and Takara Bio) and [D] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific).

In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, which represent different tracks of the industry's evolution.

Amongst other elements, the report features the following:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of TCR-based therapies with respect to type of developer (industry / non-industry), phase of development (preclinical, phase I, phase I/II and phase II,), therapeutic area (hematological cancer, solid tumor and others), popular target indications (lung cancer, melanoma, liver cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, sarcoma, head and neck cancer, bladder cancer, myelodysplastic syndrome, stomach cancer, pancreatic cancer, brain cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, esophageal cancer and others), popular target antigen (NY-ESO-1, HBV, WT-1, HPV, MAGE-A4, KRAS, p53, PRAME, AFP, CD19, gp100, HPV E6, LAGE-1a, MART-1, Meso and others), source of T-cells (autologous / allogeneic), route of administration (intravenous, intratumor, intraperitoneal, intrapleural, intraventricular and others), dose frequency (single dose, multiple dose and split dose), target patient segment (children, adults and elderly patients), and type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy). Further, the chapter provides a list of the most active players (in terms of number of pipeline candidates) engaged in this domain.

Detailed profiles of clinical products in developmental stages (phase I/II or above); each profile features an overview of the therapy, its mechanism of action, clinical development plan, key clinical trial results and dosage information.

A detailed target antigen analysis, taking into consideration the number of TCR-based therapies that are being developed for a particular type of antigen by various industry stakeholders to identify potential targets.

An analysis highlighting the key opinion leaders (KOLs) in this domain. It features a 22 analysis assessing the relative experience of KOLs shortlisted based on their contributions (in terms of involvement in various clinical studies) in this field, and a schematic world map representation, indicating the geographical location of eminent scientists / researchers engaged in the development of TCR-based therapies.

An overview of the focus therapeutic areas of drug developers, including an assessment of the opportunity (in terms of revenue generation potential from therapy sales) across oncological disease indications.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the recent past, covering R&D agreements, license agreements (specific to technology platforms and product candidates), product development and commercialization agreements, manufacturing agreements, clinical trial collaborations, product supply management agreements, joint ventures and others.

An analysis of investments that have been made into companies which have proprietary, TCR-based products / technologies. The various type of funding instances reported in this domain include seed financing, venture capital financing, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent public offerings, grants, and debt financing.

A case study on manufacturing of cell therapy products, highlighting the key challenges associated with the production of such therapies. In addition, it features a detailed list of contract service providers and in-house manufacturers engaged in this market.

An elaborate discussion on various factors that form the basis for the pricing of cell-based therapies. It features different models / approaches that a pharmaceutical company may adopt, in order to decide the price of a TCR-based therapy.

An analysis of the prevalent and emerging trends in this domain, as represented on the social media platform, Twitter, highlighting the yearly trend of tweets, most frequently talked about product candidates, popular disease indications, target antigens, as well as prolific authors and social media influencers.

A review of the key promotional strategies that have been adopted by developers of marketed T-cell therapies, namely KYMRIAH and YESCARTA.

TCR-Based Therapy Profiles

SPEAR T-Cells (Adaptimmune / GlaxoSmithKline)

MCgp100 (Immunocore)

ALT-801 (Altor BioScience)

JTCR016 (Juno Therapeutics)

CMD-602 / WT1 TCR Therapy (Kuur Therapeutics)

TBI-1301 ( Takara Bio )

) MDG1011 (Medigene)

Product-wise Sales Forecast

14.5.5.1. GSK3377794 (GlaxoSmithKline / Adaptimmune Therapeutics / Merck)

IMCgp100 (Immunocore)

YT-E001 (China Immunotech)

TBI-1301 ( Takara Bio )

) ALT 801 (Altor BioScience)

JTCR016 (Juno Therapeutics)

LioCyx (Lion TCR)

LMBP2-specific TCR-T (Xinqiao Hospital of Chongqing / TCR CURE Biopharma Technology)

Promotional Analysis

KYMRIAH

YESCARTA

Company Profiles

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Celgene

Immunocore

Kuur Therapeutics

Lion TCR

Kite Pharma (A Gilead Sciences Company)

Takara Bio

Ziopharm Oncology

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. Emerging Trends On Social Media

5. Market Landscape

6. Popular Target Antigen Analysis

7. Key Opinion Leaders Analysis

8. Tcr-Based Therapy Profiles

9. Key Therapeutic Areas For Tcr-Based Therapies

10. Partnerships And Collaborations

11. Funding And Investment Analysis

12. Case Study: Cell Therapy Manufacturing

13. Cost Price Analysis

14. Market Sizing And Opportunity Analysis

15. Promotional Analysis

16. Company Profiles

17. Concluding Remarks

18. Executive Insights

19. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data

20. Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organizations

