TCR2 Therapeutics Appoints Leading Biotech Analyst Ian Somaiya as Chief Financial Officer

"I am delighted to welcome Ian to TCR2 Therapeutics," said Garry Menzel, PhD, Chief Executive Officer. "He brings a wealth of insight from his extensive background evaluating biotechnology companies at every stage of development as well as deep knowledge of the immunotherapy space. He is a timely addition to our leadership team as we leverage our $125M Series B financing to drive TC-210 into the clinic and continue to expand our TRuC™ platform."

Prior to joining TCR2, Mr. Somaiya was Managing Director and Head of Biotechnology Research at BMO Capital Markets. During his 20 year career, Mr. Somaiya conducted extensive research on more than 100 biotechnology companies across diverse therapeutic areas, technology platforms and stages of development. Previously, he served as a Managing Director and Equity Analyst at Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Piper Jaffray Companies and Thomas Weisel Partners Group, Inc. He launched his Wall Street career as a research analyst at Morgan Stanley and Prudential Securities, and was recognized as the "Best on the Street" by The Wall Street Journal for his coverage on biotechnology in 2006, 2007 and 2009. Mr. Somaiya received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology and Neuroscience from New York University.

"I am excited and honored to join TCR2 as the company transitions into a clinical-stage company with a broad portfolio of T cell programs," said Mr. Somaiya. "I believe TCR2 and its novel TRuC™ technology platform has the potential to overcome the challenges of existing CAR-T and TCR-T cell therapies in solid tumors. I look forward to being part of the outstanding TCR2 leadership team and making a real difference in the lives of people with cancer."

TCR2 Therapeutics is an immuno-oncology company that has pioneered a novel class of T cell therapies for solid tumors and blood cancers that utilize the full signaling power of complete T cell receptors (TCR) without the need for HLA-matching. TCR2's proprietary multi-format TRuC™ platform reprograms the natural TCR complex to elicit rapid killing of cancer cells with long persistence and low cytokine release. The company has demonstrated superior activity against several tumor targets in preclinical models compared to CAR T cells and will advance its lead solid tumor program TC-210 targeting mesothelin into the clinic in 2018. TCR2 was founded in 2015 by renowned German immunologist Dr. Patrick Baeuerle and now led by a world-class team of immunotherapy experts and entrepreneurs in the heart of Kendall Square in Cambridge, MA. For more information, please visit www.tcr2.com.

