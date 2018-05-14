Both conferences will be held at the Grand Hyatt New York in New York, NY.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics is an immuno-oncology company that has pioneered a novel class of T cell therapies for solid tumors and blood cancers that utilize the full signaling power of complete T cell receptors (TCR) without the need for HLA-matching. TCR2's proprietary multi-format TRuC™ platform reprograms the natural TCR complex to elicit rapid killing of cancer cells with long persistence and low cytokine release. The company has demonstrated superior activity against several tumor targets in preclinical models compared to CAR T cells and will advance its lead solid tumor program TC-210 targeting mesothelin into the clinic in 2018. TCR2 was founded in 2015 by renowned German immunologist Dr. Patrick Baeuerle and now led by a world-class team of immunotherapy experts and entrepreneurs in the heart of Kendall Square in Cambridge, MA. For more information, please visit www.tcr2.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcr2-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-ubs-global-healthcare-conference-and-the-jefferies-2018-global-healthcare-conference-300645464.html

SOURCE TCR2 Therapeutics

Related Links

http://www.tcr2.com

