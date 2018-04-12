TCR2 Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting

The poster presentations will discuss rationales and mechanisms for the company's HLA-independent TRuC™-T cells and provide additional updates for TC-210, the company's lead program targeting mesothelin-positive solid tumors. TC-210 is advancing into the clinic later this year for solid tumor indications including ovarian, mesothelioma, cholangiocarcinoma, pancreatic and lung cancers. Abstracts are available on the AACR conference website at http://www.aacr.org.

Abstract #3584

Title: Characterization of a novel class of engineered (TCR) fusion constructs (TRuC ™ s) aimed to treat solid tumors

Category: Clinical Research, Title: Adoptive Cell Therapy 3 Date & Time: Tuesday, April 17, 2018 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT

Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 24

Abstract #3589

Title: Preclinical evaluation of mesothelin-specific T cell receptor (TCR) fusion constructs (TRuC™s) utilizing the signaling power of the complete TCR complex: A new opportunity for solid tumor therapy

Category: Clinical Research, Title: Adoptive Cell Therapy 3 Date & Time: Tuesday, April 17, 2018 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT

Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 24

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics is an immuno-oncology company that has pioneered a novel class of T cell therapies for solid tumors and blood cancers that utilize the full signaling power of complete T cell receptors (TCR) without the need for HLA-matching. TCR2's proprietary multi-format TRuC™ platform reprograms the natural TCR complex to elicit rapid killing of cancer cells with long persistence and low cytokine release. The company has demonstrated superior activity against several tumor targets in preclinical models compared to CAR T cells and will advance its lead solid tumor program TC-210 targeting mesothelin into the clinic in 2018. TCR2 was founded in 2015 by renowned German immunologist Dr. Patrick Baeuerle and now led by a world-class team of immunotherapy experts and entrepreneurs in the heart of Kendall Square in Cambridge, MA. For more information, please visit www.tcr2.com.

