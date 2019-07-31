TCS a Leader in DevOps Services: Everest Group

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix™ for DevOps Services1.

In an assessment of 20 leading service providers offering DevOps services, TCS was positioned highest for vision and capability, and market impact. According to the report, clients cite TCS' willingness to work in a co-innovation model, its in-depth domain knowledge, and highly skilled onshore talent as key strengths. The report said that TCS' DevOps service strategy is built on a consulting-led enterprise agile and DevOps approach, and this is supported by its strong focus on organization change management, enabling culture and mindset changes needed for Agile/DevOps adoption.

"By adopting DevOps services infused with Agility and intelligence, companies can accelerate their innovation and speed-to-value," said Nidhi Srivastava, Global Head, Enterprise Agility, TCS. "Our leadership positioning in this report is a reflection of our vision, strategy, innovation, investments in intellectual property, and the resultant market success."

TCS' comprehensive consulting-led, full service Agile and DevOps services help companies transform operations at the speed of business, by taking them to the cloud and infusing them with Agility and intelligence – supported by self-healing, self-evolving systems. Combining the culture of lean start-ups with the principles of continuous improvement, TCS helps enterprises adopt core Business 4.0™ drivers and create synergies between business, IT, and operations to deliver compelling customer experiences. TCS' DevOps services include:

Advisory Services: Providing maturity assessments, tools evaluation and selection, location independent models, and business case, roadmap, and target operating model development.

Implementation and Managed Services: Ensuring excellence in DevOps delivery with the deployment of practices and toolchains, managed services, and training and coaching.

Tools and Accelerators: Leveraging best-in-class proprietary solutions, as well as 360-degree relationships with leading platform partners. TCS' custom-built tools and products include:

Jile™: On the cloud and scalable enterprise Agile planning tool with inbuilt DevOps tools integration, that provides visibility into the entire software delivery pipeline.

MasterCraft™ DevPlus: Facilitates integrated, continuous delivery lifecycle management.

MasterCraft™ DataPlus: Ensures privacy of test data in non production environments and data at the juncture of data exposure, in production environments.

ignio™: Suite of AI products for infrastructure operations, batch operations and SAP application operations.

SmartQE: Offers services for automated testing, test data and environment automation, automated environment provisioning, release orchestration, AI based automated solution, ERP automation, etc.

CX Assurance Platform: Integrates intelligent and machine-led abilities to measure, assure and optimize quality of customer experience in web and mobile channels.

"With speed to market becoming the key to success, enterprises are investing in DevOps to improve their efficiency and achieve business-oriented outcomes. However, technical debt, change management, and the lack of skilled talent present major roadblocks to scaled enterprise-wide DevOps adoption," says Yugal Joshi, Vice President, Everest Group. "TCS has been making solid investments across multiple facets required to enable DevOps and help enterprises navigate these challenges. In addition to its in-depth domain knowledge, TCS' willingness to co-innovate and invest with its clients helps differentiate it."

"Our proprietary solutions and frameworks, technology expertise, and domain and contextual knowledge, enable us to drive an Agile-DevOps culture within customer organizations," added Nidhi Srivastava.

Read TCS' complete profile here.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 436,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

