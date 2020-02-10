TCS a Leader in Network Transformation and Managed Services: Everest Group

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix™ for Network Transformation and Managed Services1.

According to the report, TCS provides services across the network services value chain including OEMs, transport service providers, and enterprises. It cited TCS' efforts in building a cloud-hosted unified platform that enables the orchestration of network technologies across datacenter, WAN, and branch under one master orchestrator, as a strength.

"As part of their Business 4.0™ transformation journeys, enterprises are leveraging SDx technologies to build agile, scalable, business-responsive and secure networks, to reduce risks, enhance customer experience and accelerate growth," said Krishna Mohan, Deputy Head, Cognitive Business Operations, TCS. "Our Leadership position in this assessment is a recognition of our vision, investments in innovation, and market success."

TCS helps companies migrate to next-generation network technology platforms by assessing existing network landscapes, providing tailored recommendations and designing solutions that are aligned to customers' business imperatives, while minimizing operational disruption and migration risks. TCS' Network Transformation services primarily focus on:

Network Digitization:

Digitize – Helps enterprises select the best-fit solutions for their environment, backed by TCS' labs which house technical reference architectures and proofs of concept for various use cases.

Drive – Initiates the transition from the existing connectivity system to next-gen network platform with an automated process that adjusts the network environment dynamically based on changing business requirements.

Industry-specific Solutions: TCS builds applications for industry-specific use-cases that harness the full power of software defined networking technology to make networks business responsive and enable superior business outcomes for customers.

TCS has an extensive portfolio of intellectual property to accelerate network transformation programs, reduce risk and deliver enhanced outcomes. This includes:

ROI Calculator to plan and assist in building a business case

to plan and assist in building a business case CDM tool to auto discover and help in developing the enterprise's network blueprint

to auto discover and help in developing the enterprise's network blueprint Migration factory for automated, accelerated and assured migration

for automated, accelerated and assured migration Hybrid Network Test Framework for automated and continuous testing of physical and virtual network functions

for automated and continuous testing of physical and virtual network functions TCS Network as a Service (TNaaS), a cloud-hosted solution, for vendor-agnostic management of networks running OEM solutions across branches, WAN, datacenter and OT networks

"Enterprises have begun to appreciate and embrace network transformation to support their digital initiatives' scalability and agility requirements," said Ashwin Venkatesan, Vice President, Everest Group. "TCS has been investing significantly in building capabilities that position it as a market orchestrator for network technologies across datacenter, WAN, and branch. Clients specifically appreciate TCS' flexible pricing models and transparency."

"TCS' vast technology expertise, strong relationships with communication service providers that support its NaaS model, large ecosystem of technology partners and investments in intellectual property and co-innovation, make us a preferred partner for enterprises looking to transform their networks," added Krishna Mohan.

