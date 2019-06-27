TCS Adopts Data Driven Insights to Increase Impact of Community Initiatives in North America

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, announced that its corporate social responsibility (CSR) team in North America is adopting data driven insights to increase the reach and impact of its community initiatives.

Through a digital transformation project, TCS is now able to draw upon its vast data sets of community service projects and programs and rich contextual knowledge to provide meaningful insights that can improve collaboration, teamwork and contributions to community efforts.

Powering the project is the TCS Connected Intelligence Data Lake for BusinessTM, a cloud-based data lake solution that is helping TCS streamline its community outreach program planning by using past data to personalize volunteer engagement opportunities for employees and its customers. Volunteers can now receive tailored communications about upcoming service projects based on their history of volunteering, drivers of interest, and program outcomes.

The solution also enables the TCS CSR team to make timelier, data-driven decisions and save time by automating the reporting of key metrics around TCS' community outreach efforts, freeing up valuable resources that can be devoted to core programs. The data lake also powers visualization tools and generates automated reports that help CSR team members prioritize resources based on local community needs and potential impact.

"In today's data driven world, digital technologies can be harnessed to transform businesses while also empowering communities," said Balaji Ganapathy, Head, Workforce Effectiveness, TCS. "This solution will help us transform CSR to be a more data-driven function, improving our volunteer experience, partner engagement and beneficiary outcomes."

Available on the AWS Marketplace on Amazon Web Services, the TCS Connected Intelligence Data Lake for Business solution captures and manages all types of data in a central Hadoop repository from where business users can pull elements using a simple drag and drop interface to quickly generate analytics and gain insights to solve their most pressing challenges.

"In a Business 4.0™ world, more and more support functions, including HR and CSR groups are leveraging data-driven insights to improve their effectiveness and drive superior outcomes," said Vikas Sethi, Head, Strategic Engagements, Digital Software and Solutions Group, TCS.

About TCS North America Corporate Social Responsibility

TCS has been recognized as America's most community minded Information Technology organization by Points of Light's Civic 50 for the past two consecutive years. Over the last decade, community initiatives across 130+ cities in U.S. and 25+ cities in Canada have directly impacted over five million people and created over $35 MM in social good. Thought leadership programs such as Digital Empowers, in partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, engaged more than 800 organizations to explore ways in which technology can be leveraged for social good. Since 2009, over 22,500 students across 77 cities have benefited from TCS goIT, a student-focused experiential learning program that inspires underrepresented students towards careers in technology. Ignite My Future in School has empowered 8,000+ teachers using a transdisciplinary approach to integrate computational thinking into every subject, reaching over 467,000 students since September 2018. Through 700+ annual service projects, over 40 percent of employees volunteer in their local community.

About TCS Digital Software & Solutions Group

Launched in 2014, TCS Digital Software & Solutions Group is a strategic growth business within TCS that helps customers undergo critical digital transformations with modular, scalable and fully integrated, industry-tailored licensed software and solutions. Industries served are Cities, Retail, Communications and Banking and Financial Services. These four markets have a particularly urgent need to adopt emerging technologies to enhance customer intelligence capabilities and rapidly shift product and service offerings to compete in highly competitive and customer-centric arenas. For more information, visit the TCS website or the Digital Software & Solutions Group page on LinkedIn.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 424,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

To stay up-to-date on TCS news in North America, follow @TCS_NA . For TCS global news, follow @TCS_News .

TCS Digital Software & Solutions Group media contact:

Email: james.sciales@tcs.com

Phone: +1 646 313 4582

TCS media contacts:

Asia Pacific Email: charlene.lee@tcs.com Phone: +65 9138 4370 Australia and New Zealand Email: kelly.ryan@tcs.com Phone: +61 422 989 682 Benelux Email: joost.galema@tcs.com Phone: +31 615 903387 Central Europe Email: anke.maibach@tcs.com Phone: + 49 172 6615789 Europe Email: mattias.afgeijerstam@tcs.com Phone: +46 723 989 188 India Email: arushie.sinha@tcs.com Phone: +91 22 6778 9960 Japan Email: douglas.foote@tcs.com Phone: +81 80 2115 0989 Latin America Email: martin.karich@tcs.com Phone: +569 6170 9013 Nordics Email: roland.bagen@tcs.com Phone : +46703178024 UK Email: peter.devery@tcs.com

Phone: +44 20 3155 2421 USA / Canada Email: b.trounson@tcs.com

Phone: +1 646 313 4594

SOURCE Tata Consultancy Services

Related Links

https://www.tcs.com

