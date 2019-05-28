TCS Among America's Top 50 Companies for Diversity

NEW YORK and TORONTO, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, has been recognized in DiversityInc's 2019 Top 50 Companies for Diversity. This exclusive list acknowledges the nation's top companies for diversity and inclusion management, exceling in such areas as hiring, retaining and promoting women, minorities, LGBT, veterans, and people with disabilities.

TCS was selected as one of DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies – out of more than 1,800 assessed organizations – for its sustained investments and efforts in diversity and inclusion. TCS was ranked specifically for senior leadership accountability, talent programs, workplace practices, philanthropy, and supplier diversity. The Top 50 analysis also addressed the intersectionality of race by analyzing the representation of women and men in each race/ethnicity separately, rather than combined.

"TCS' progressive and inclusive policies are helping us attract, nurture and retain diverse talent. Our workforce diversity is fueling the innovation that's helping our customers succeed in a Business 4.0™ world. Equally important is our work to expand access to opportunities for underserved and marginalized groups in the communities where we operate. All this is resulting in superior business outcomes, including best-in-class employee retention and industry-leading revenue growth," said Balaji Ganapathy, Head, Workforce Effectiveness, TCS.

TCS provides business transformation services to customers across all 50 US states and DC, with a diverse local workforce that comprises 70 nationalities, and women making up 28 percent of the base. Since 2014, TCS has hired more than 20,000 Americans and is one of the nation's largest job creators in the Information Technology sector. This figure includes more than 1,500 recent college graduates. Through innovative skilling programs and digital platforms, employees can take charge of their own learning journey, acquiring skills relevant for a digitally driven world. Mentoring programs also help high-potential employees grow into leadership roles, as digital champions and contextual masters.

TCS has forged long-term partnerships with various organizations to reduce the overwhelming gender and diversity gap in business and improve the communities where it operates. Its initiatives include support for Million Women Mentors (MWM), the National Center for Women and Information Technology (NCWIT), STEMconnector, US2020, NPower, and more.

Through MWM, TCS' platform and technology services have connected more than 60 companies and 60 youth-service partners across 43 states. The platform's adaptive infrastructure allows companies to propose mentors to nonprofits, and for regions to form coalitions to communicate their joint successes. This has resulted in engagement of more than one million girls and young women, with TCS facilitating more than 110,000 mentorship relationships within its own organization.

The national partnerships with STEMconnector, US2020, and NPower enable TCS to help educate and empower more than 150,000 students from underrepresented groups. TCS is also an active participant in the CSforAll national movement, focused on providing quality computer science education to every child in the US. Moreover, as a member of NCWIT, TCS is a part of the Workforce Alliance group that focuses on developing inclusivity within the culture of every organization.

"DiversityInc Top 50 Companies have a decisive advantage, because they treat people more fairly than other companies," said Luke Visconti, Founder and CEO, DiversityInc. "Everybody is far better off working for them, because there is more opportunity at better run companies. Top 50 companies also deliver a greater-than-average return for shareholders."

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 424,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

