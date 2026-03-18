TCS and Pearson partner to accelerate AI-powered learning for global industries

The multi‑year partnership will help enterprises build future‑ready workforces by combining AI‑powered learning, assessment, and cloud‑led transformation at scale.

LONDON and MUMBAI, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services and consulting, have announced a multi-year integrated partnership to help enterprises build future-ready workforces with AI-powered learning and assessment.

Through this collaboration, Pearson will bring its enterprise learning and assessment expertise together with TCS' leadership in Contextual AI and the robust TCS iON digital learning and assessment platforms. Together, the companies will empower enterprises to build a perpetually adaptive workforce, leveraging AI-driven insights to bridge skill gaps and drive measurable business innovation.

Pearson CEO Omar Abbosh said: "Leaders in every sector are investing heavily in AI, but many are struggling to demonstrate a return on that investment. Productivity only increases when employees have the skills and confidence to work alongside new technology. By combining Pearson's expertise in learning and assessment with TCS' consulting capabilities and global scale, we can help organisations close skills gaps by bringing learning into the flow of work. This enables teams to build skills faster, use AI to solve business challenges, and deliver tangible improvements in productivity."

K Krithivasan, MD and CEO, Tata Consultancy Services said: "AI is reshaping how work gets done, but sustainable value will come from how effectively organisations enable people to work alongside intelligent systems. The future belongs to enterprises that continuously build skills, adaptability, and trust into their operating models. By combining TCS' strengths in contextual AI, cloud transformation, and large-scale enterprise delivery with Pearson's leadership in learning and assessment, we will help organisations develop workforces for the future."

Pearson and TCS will collaborate across the following strategic areas:

Enable future-ready workforces: The partnership will examine new ways to integrate learning, assessment, and skills intelligence into enterprise operating models, helping organisations prepare for evolving job roles and AI‑driven change.

Co-develop AI-led products: TCS and Pearson will co‑develop and pilot new AI‑enabled learning products and services, leveraging rapid prototyping and real‑world validation to accelerate time to market and improve learner and enterprise outcomes.

Strengthen early career and workforce readiness: TCS will include Pearson's Versant English proficiency assessment in its hiring and workforce development programs. This will support the development of language and communication skills across early‑career and workforce development programs, aligning with TCS' overall talent development objectives.

Pearson integration into TCS iON: The integration of Pearson's solutions into the TCS iON digital platform will create an end‑to‑end talent architecture designed for the AI‑first economy. By combining TCS iON's pedagogical reach and Pearson's global credentials, the partnership will help enterprises and governments meet evolving skill requirements at scale. Through AI‑validated skill benchmarking and certification, the collaboration will enable organisations to build verified talent pipelines and navigate workforce transformations with greater agility and precision.

As enterprises prioritise upskilling their workforces for the future and close skills gaps, there is an urgent need for learning solutions that equip people with the skills to work effectively alongside new technologies. Pearson research shows that enabling workers to collaborate with AI, rather than replacing them, could add between $4.8 trillion and $6.6 trillion to the U.S. economy by 2034.

The partnership with TCS advances Pearson's strategy to build 360-degree relationships with select partners to deliver stronger customer outcomes, joint go-to-market initiatives, and shared growth.

Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is the technology partner of choice for industry-leading organisations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence and customer service.

It has set an aspiration to become the world's largest AI-led technology services company and is enabling its clients to transform themselves across the full AI stack, from infrastructure to intelligence.

Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce spread across 55 countries and 202 service delivery centers across the world, the company has been recognised as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long term partnerships with its clients – helping them emerge as perpetually adaptive enterprises. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to artificial intelligence today.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world's most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment.

TCS generated consolidated revenues of over US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

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About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realise the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c.18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at plc.pearson.com

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Pearson

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SOURCE Pearson