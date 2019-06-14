TCS Awards 50 Teachers with VIP Experience to Run the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, honored 50 teachers with a VIP experience to run the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon as part of the Team TCS Teachers contest. The contest recognizes exceptional teachers in the US and Canada, for incorporating their passion for running, into the classroom to inspire their students and promote overall mind and body wellness.

"The Team TCS Teachers Contest combines two of TCS' community impact priorities by supporting local health and wellness and providing teachers and students with resources that nurture critical computational skills needed for 21st century careers," said Michelle Taylor, Global Head, Sports Sponsorships, TCS. "We are thrilled to be rewarding teachers who have made such a positive impact with an unforgettable VIP experience in the fifth year of TCS' flagship sponsorship of the TCS New York City Marathon."

Representing 38 cities in the U.S. and 4 in Canada, this year's 50 winners include teachers who found their love of running through a broad range of life-changing experiences. These include beating cancer and overcoming other illnesses, coping with the loss of loved ones, reducing anxiety from being a caretaker to aging or ill family members, building a sense of community in their towns, supporting their favorite charities, and losing weight. These passions and experiences have extended into the classroom through numerous lesson plans on resilience and overcoming challenges, setting goals, and the importance of persistence. A full list of winners and their individual stories can be found here.

Winning teachers will be awarded complimentary entry into the 2019 TCS New York City Marathon, pre-race hospitality, and exclusive post-race celebration at Tavern On The Green, New York Road Runners' (NYRR) Virtual Trainer program, and a private Team TCS Teachers Facebook group. TCS is also providing teachers with access to resources from its flagship programs, Ignite My Future in School and goIT, designed to enhance students' computational skills and computer science education. Additionally, TCS and NYRRs will offer all schools access to Rising New York Road Runners, a program designed to develop movement skills in kids of all ages and abilities, through a mix of running and fitness activities.

