TCS' Cloud Exponence Platform Now Available on Microsoft Azure for Greater Enterprise Agility

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has launched a curated version of its flagship cloud management and orchestration platform, TCS Cloud Exponence on Microsoft Azure.

TCS Cloud Exponence is a comprehensive platform that applies a Machine First™ approach, optimizing machine-human collaboration to deliver smart managed services in hybrid cloud environments. It reduces cloud management overheads, offers a consistent service delivery experience and provides full-stack infrastructure services for applications, IoT, blockchain, APIs, and other new age workloads. The integrated services simplify complex operations, making way for cloud flexibility, enterprise agility, and enabling smarter and faster digital transformations.

TCS Cloud Exponence provides fully configurable functionalities, minimizing the need for investments in third-party tools. It offers enterprises the power to orchestrate operations through a unified console across multiple cloud platforms. In addition, customers are provided with a catalog-based service model to choose services on an as-needed basis. The new version is integrated with Azure features such as Azure Recovery Vault, Infrastructure-as-code, Azure Security Center and Azure Sentinel to manage workloads on Azure.

"Enterprises that are competing to deliver differentiated experiences by harnessing the cloud are looking for a comprehensive, purpose-driven cloud management and orchestration platform," said Sivaraman Ganesan, Global Head, Microsoft Business Unit, TCS. "TCS Cloud Exponence on Microsoft Azure has been curated by TCS MBU to help enterprises define and administer superior governance policies in managing a globally distributed cloud real estate, resulting in a secure and seamless cloud management experience."

"TCS' new Microsoft Azure powered Cloud Exponence management platform helps enterprises leverage a wide range of cloud functionality, and enables easy integration with existing IT operations tools. We are pleased that TCS is using Microsoft cloud technology to help Enterprises harness the power of the cloud to drive business transformation, and capitalize on new opportunities," said Takuya Hirano, Vice President, Global System Integrators and Advisory Partners, Microsoft.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 469,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

To stay up-to-date on TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

TCS media contacts:

SOURCE Tata Consultancy Services

Related Links

www.tcs.com

