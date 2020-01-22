TCS Consolidates its Growth and Transformation Brand Leadership

DAVOS, Switzerland and MUMBAI, India, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced that it has been recognized as the fastest growing IT services brand of the decade, and one of the fastest growing IT services brands of 2019, by Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation firm, in its 2020 Global 500 report.

The report, released at this year's World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, highlights a decade of significant brand growth for TCS, with its brand value increasing nearly six-fold since 2010, to $13.5bn in 2019, making it the fastest growing brand of the decade and positioning it among the Top 3 brands in IT services globally. Further, the year-on-year growth in brand value in 2019 makes TCS the fastest growing among the top 3 IT Services brands.

For the second year running, TCS' Chief Executive Officer, Rajesh Gopinathan has been named among the Top 100 Global CEOs worldwide, as per the Brand Guardianship Index which rates CEOs on how well they measure up as brand ambassadors, based on marketing investments, growth in stakeholder equity and business performance. Additionally, TCS' brand value is seen as the driving force behind the Tata Group's ranking amongst the world's Top 100 Brands.

"Our principal goal is to be the primary growth and transformation partner for our customers," said N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer, TCS. "This accolade is further recognition of the strength and depth of our Business 4.0™ framework, which underpins everything we're doing to transform industries and business models."

"There is plenty to celebrate for TCS, which has continued its brand growth trajectory, consolidating its position as a top three global IT Services brand," said David Haigh, CEO, Brand Finance. "As we've seen over the past year, this growth has been driven by TCS' laser-focus on fostering long-lasting partnerships with its customers, but also making enduring and meaningful investments in the communities where it operates around the world."

TCS has continued to build its brand through its global marathon sponsorships portfolio, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS Amsterdam marathon, and Virgin Money London Marathon. The recognition from Brand Finance follows a host of awards won by TCS in 2019 for its marketing and communications efforts, including a MediaPost APPY Award and a Red Dot Best of Best Design Award for its marathon apps and platforms, and multiple Stevie® Awards. TCS also won a Diamond in the category 'Building Reputation Through Brand and Differentiation' at the ITSMA Marketing Excellence Awards, and was – for the sixth year running – ranked number one for customer satisfaction in Europe's largest independent survey of IT service providers, carried out by Whitelane Research.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 450,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

