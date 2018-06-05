TCS Customer Analytics Software Taps Internet of Things Data for Connected Customer Experiences

Organizations in all industries are anxious to find new ways to deliver experiences that reach the hearts and minds of today's connected consumer. Across generations, people expect rewarding experiences from every organization they encounter -- in person, online and increasingly through curated experiences involving multiple brands. They expect their favorite brands to immediately understand and respond to their unique needs at precisely the right moment, regardless of circumstances.

Fueling expectations, consumers now routinely interact with companies through smart home appliances. Each time they have a better customer experience it pressures firms in all sectors to deliver more. With experience marketing driving social media engagement that can make or break corporate fortunes, customer experience has become the new competitive battlefield.

TCS' CIP helps companies succeed in this environment by delivering deeply personal, memorable and timely customer experiences. CIP connects diverse real-time sources of data from the Internet of Things, customer records, physical stores and branches, and unstructured data, forming it into Connected Consumer Intelligence™ for designing immersive customer experiences.

"Almost overnight, the customer experience has morphed into a virtuous cycle of escalating consumer expectations," said Seeta Hariharan, General Manager and Group Head of TCS Digital Software & Solutions Group. "Each time a consumer has a great experience it immediately sets the bar higher for the next brand they interact with. Now that the Internet of Things provides elusive real-time context, companies can integrate all kinds of data insights around the connected consumer."

CIP is based on the proven big data analytics foundation in TCS' Customer Intelligence & Insights software and TCS' Intelligent Urban Exchange smart cities software. Through Connected Consumer IntelligenceTM, CIP brings together insights from diverse data sources, even ones from niche domains that were never designed to be used in tandem. Firms can shape these connected insights into new forms of value to meet the ever-changing needs of customers, across their physical and digital worlds and through interactions with other organizations.

Companies in all industries can use CIP to design timely customer engagement strategies that logically connect each individual touch point along a consumer's digital and physical journey.

For example, consider how the thrill of the new car buying experience is interrupted by applying for financing. Deploying CIP to connect the dots with data, a bank could infer a consumer is interested in a particular car model. By pressing one button on the bank's app, the buyer could have a customized financing offer in hand right after completing a test drive and a new car in her driveway sooner.

Across all sectors -- from manufacturing to insurance -- anticipating customer needs based on an individual's real-time circumstances has the potential to turn data insights into dollars. Using augmented intelligence and machine learning, CIP helps companies design and deploy analytics use cases that are highly customized for their needs and which continuously improve.

TCS Connected Intelligence Platform is available now from TCS Digital Software & Solutions Group. For more information, click here.

About TCS Digital Software & Solutions Group

Launched in 2014, TCS Digital Software & Solutions Group is a strategic growth business within TCS that helps customers undergo critical digital transformations with modular, scalable and fully integrated, industry-tailored licensed software and solutions. Industries served are Cities, Retail, Communications and Banking and Financial Services. These four markets have a particularly urgent need to adopt emerging technologies to enhance customer intelligence capabilities and rapidly shift product and service offerings to compete in highly competitive and customer-centric arenas. For more information, visit the TCS website or the Digital Software & Solutions Group page on LinkedIn.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, Cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of IT, Business & Technology Services, and engineering. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 394,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $ 19.09 billion for year ended March 31, 2018 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

To stay up-to-date on TCS news in North America, follow @TCS_NA. For TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

