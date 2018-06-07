TCS Digital Reimagination Framework, Powered by SAP Leonardo, Launches on Microsoft Azure

The TCS SAP framework combines readily deployable, pre-built industry specific solutions with a robust structure for easy customization to suit customer's specific needs. Furthermore, it leverages cutting edge technologies including blockchain, Internet of Things, machine learning, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, big data, and mobility components of SAP Leonardo to help customers digitally transform their businesses to become Business 4.0 enterprises.

The rapid pace of growth in digital technologies is reshaping industries and enterprise platforms must be intelligent, agile, automated, and on the Cloud in order to drive transformation to improve business results. TCS' SAP framework and pre-built industry solutions are designed with the above core principles and delivered on the Microsoft Azure platform. Microsoft Azure ensures agility, global reach and flexibility in the deployment and operations, while SAP Leonardo platform enables continuous innovation and seamless integration with SAP. Thus, the combination of modular solutions, contextual knowledge, and the latest technology stack helps deliver better value for the customer and faster deployments.

"The TCS SAP Digital Reimagination Framework will help customers to accelerate their Business 4.0 digital transformation journeys," said Prashant Shirgur, Global Head, TCS SAP practice. "The framework combines our industry and technology expertise, along with our strategic relationship with Microsoft to deliver Cloud based solutions, enabling our customers to innovate rapidly and ensure business agility."

Victor Morales, Vice President, One Commercial Partner at Microsoft Corp. added, "Microsoft is excited with the launch of TCS SAP digital re-imagination framework. TCS' framework is an excellent example of developing and delivering extensible solutions on Azure. Azure is a secure, robust, scalable, and globally accessible cloud and will enable our joint customers to quickly evaluate, adopt and extend the solutions."

About Tata Consultancy Services:

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, Cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of IT, Business & Technology Services, and engineering. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 394,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $ 19.09 billion for year ended March 31, 2018 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

