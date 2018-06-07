TCS Education System Appoints Deborah Solmor as New General Counsel

"I am confident Deborah's considerable depth of experience and background will serve our System well, as we continue on our path toward realizing our Vision2020 aspirations and beyond," says TCS President Dr. Michael Horowitz. "She brings a rich legal expertise portfolio to TCS and strong commitment to higher education, spanning cross-discipline consensus building, seasoned management of diverse teams in matrixed organizations, and the proven ability to successfully navigate a wide variety of complicated legal, compliance and regulatory issues."

Deborah holds a Juris Doctor from the DePaul University College of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Northwestern University. She joins TCS from Career Education Corporation (CEC) where she most recently served the dual role of Vice-President and Deputy General Counsel, Litigation, and Chief Compliance Officer. Prior to her tenure with CEC, Deborah was engaged with Jones Lang LaSalle as a litigation attorney and practiced for many years in the Chicago office of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

About TCS Education System

TCS Education System (TCS) is a nonprofit system of colleges that was launched in 2009 to advance student success and community impact. Currently, the System spans five colleges, campus locations across 12 cities and a community of more than 30 global academic partners to fulfill the aspirations of approximately 7,000 students. The TCS model provides its colleges with the scale of resources necessary to succeed, including admissions and enrollment operations, finance and accounting, information and learning technology, marketing, strategic planning, compliance and legal services, human resources, and global engagement among other areas of professional expertise. The System was founded on the belief that by sharing administrative resources and allowing colleges to concentrate on providing students with quality, social change-focused education, it can give each member of its collective community the power to change the world. TCS colleges include The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, Pacific Oaks College & Children's School, The Santa Barbara & Ventura Colleges of Law, Dallas Nursing Institute, and Saybrook University. To learn more, visit www.tcsedsystem.edu.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tcs-education-system-appoints-deborah-solmor-as-new-general-counsel-300661610.html

SOURCE TCS Education System

Related Links

http://www.tcsedsystem.edu

