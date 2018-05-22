TCS Education System Appoints New Chief Academic Officer

"From the time he joined us, Jack has been an instrumental champion of Radical Cooperation," says TCS President, Dr. Michael Horowitz. "He has earned the confidence and collegiality of our multi-disciplinary team at every level of the organization, having successfully led the Office of Institutional Research (OIR), Academic Program Implementation, Compliance & Records (APICR), Library & Information Resources, Instructional Design, and Educational Technology teams since late last year."

During his tenure to date, Dr. Paduntin has seamlessly leveraged his expertise to help TCS colleges thrive, from his vital support of Saybrook University's WSCUC accreditation visit and Santa Barbara & Ventura Colleges of Law's Hybrid JD program WSCUC sub-change preparation, to hands-on academic integration support for Dallas Nursing Institute and The Chicago School of Professional Psychology programming.

Dr. Paduntin holds a Doctor of Business Administration with a concentration in Strategic Management from Alliant International University, and an M.B.A. from the University of Dallas in Texas. Prior to his tenure with TCS, he has held several higher education leadership roles, including vice president for academic initiatives at John F. Kennedy University, as associate dean at California State University, as associate vice chancellor at National University System, and as president at National University International.

About TCS Education System

TCS Education System (TCS) is a nonprofit system of colleges that was launched in 2009 to advance student success and community impact. Currently, the System spans five colleges, campus locations across 12 cities and a community of more than 30 global academic partners to fulfill the aspirations of approximately 7,000 students. The TCS model provides its colleges with the scale of resources necessary to succeed, including admissions and enrollment operations, finance and accounting, information and learning technology, marketing, strategic planning, compliance and legal services, human resources, and global engagement among other areas of professional expertise. The System was founded on the belief that by sharing administrative resources and allowing colleges to concentrate on providing students with quality, social change-focused education, we can give each member of our community the power to change the world. TCS colleges include The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, Pacific Oaks College & Children's School, The Santa Barbara & Ventura Colleges of Law, Dallas Nursing Institute, and Saybrook University. To learn more, visit www.tcsedsystem.edu.

