TCS EDUCATION SYSTEM NAMES BRIAN POWELL NEW CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

CHICAGO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCS Education System, an integrated nonprofit system of six colleges and universities, today announced that Brian Powell has been appointed Chief Human Resources Officer. Powell brings more than 20 years of experience leading human resources at nonprofit organizations and higher education institutions. He has a strong background in strategic planning, organizational development, staff training, and talent acquisition.

Brian Powell, Chief Human Resources Officer

"We're pleased to have Brian join the TCS leadership team," said TCS Education System President Michael Horowitz, Ph.D. "He brings significant experience, exemplary leadership skills, and a dedication to building strong workplace culture to our human resources functions that will benefit our entire System.

Brian has a B.A. in American History and Psychology and a law degree with a concentration in Labor and Employment Law from Northern Kentucky University. Before joining TCS, he served as Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer and Presidential Advisor on Staff Diversification at Chapman University. Prior higher education experiences include HR leadership roles at Columbia University in the City of New York and the University of California, Merced.

In his new role at TCS, Powell will focus on giving guidance and counsel on executive policy decision-making for TCS and its institutions. In addition, he will support and advise on personnel policies, employee development, and DEI initiatives. He will also work closely with senior leadership to attract and retain top talent across the System.

Human Resources is among the strategic functional operations shared across TCS colleges and universities, helping to build best-in-class expertise while reducing administrative costs and ensuring sustainability, adaptability, and social impact in the rapidly changing education environment.

"I look forward to advancing human resources strategies across TCS and working closely with our exceptional network of professionals in all 50 states," Powell said. "This role offers me a unique position to lead and influence HR initiatives across a broad spectrum of distinct institutions and to support the continued growth of TCS Education System and its unique model in higher education."

About TCS Education System:

TCS Education System (TCS) is an integrated, nonprofit system that works collaboratively to advance institutional sustainability, student success, and community impact. Founded in 2009, the System consists of six distinct communities—The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, Pacific Oaks College & Children's School, The Colleges of Law, Saybrook University, Kansas Health Science Center - Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine, and University of Western States. TCS utilizes strategic partnerships to foster economies of scale, academic innovation, risk mitigation, and resourceful business solutions to maximize students' educational experiences. To learn more, visit www.tcsedsystem.edu.

