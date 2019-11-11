TCS Enhances Smart City Solution to Help Urban Leaders Deliver Better Citizen Experiences

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, has announced the TCS Intelligent Urban Exchange (IUX) 4.1 City Command Center, an interconnected city ecosystem solution.

Designed to help urban leaders identify, view and analyze city-wide events in real time for better decision-making, the solution integrates diverse municipal event data and external sources such as video and displays them as geospatial visualizations on an Integrated City Operational Dashboard. It can be deployed in as quickly as 10 to 12 weeks.

Across the globe, smart cities are entering a new phase in which the city itself is becoming a platform for interacting, collaborating and co-creating with citizens. To succeed, urban leaders must redefine smart city goals to meet the intrinsic needs of citizens -- their most important stakeholders -- and make better decisions that improve quality of life.

"The smart city movement has evolved to put today's connected citizens at the center of everything cities do," said Sridhar Rao, Global Head, Engineering & Product Management, Digital Software & Solutions Group, TCS. "Executing on that mandate requires driving collaboration among agencies and directly engaging with citizens on decision-making. In both cases, being able to see the big picture is critical to urban prosperity."

The IUX City Command Center is designed to help urban leaders embrace a citizen-centric approach to smart cities. To enable smarter decision making it provides a holistic view and understanding of event data feeds, captured by sensors in urban infrastructure, that are associated with city departments such as traffic, water and the environment.

Powered by advanced analytics, the solution allows mayors, city managers, public safety officials and other leaders to proactively respond to escalating events by spotting hidden correlations among data displayed on the same screen, often for the first time. It automatically identifies events that affect city life such as infrastructure failures, traffic accidents, extreme weather or other emergencies, and then guides city leaders through the most appropriate actions and procedures to resolve them.

For example, a city manager could spot the cascading effects of a water main break on bus routes and take proactive steps to reroute buses or alert passengers who use a city app. Through partnerships, local businesses could use the same insights to notify shoppers to visit their stores in unaffected areas.

Integrated urban insights from the IUX City Command Center can be shared with a variety of parties to enhance city life and economic prosperity -- from urban planners and local merchants to nonprofit organizations, systems integrators, civic developers and sustainability experts. The solution features an open source technology foundation, open APIs and a developer kit with a low-code environment to encourage partners and organizations to build their own smart city applications in collaboration with citizens and community groups.

For more information on the TCS Intelligent Urban Exchange 4.1 City Command Center, part of the IUX portfolio, which includes solutions for transport, water and energy, visit: https://dss.tcs.com/home/smart-city-solutions/iux-city-command-center/

About TCS Digital Software & Solutions Group

Launched in 2014, TCS Digital Software & Solutions Group is a strategic growth business within TCS that helps customers undergo critical digital transformations with modular, scalable and fully integrated, industry-tailored licensed software and solutions. Industries served are Cities, Retail, Communications and Banking and Financial Services. These four markets have a particularly urgent need to adopt emerging technologies to enhance customer intelligence capabilities and rapidly shift product and service offerings to compete in highly competitive and customer-centric arenas. For more information, visit the TCS website or the Digital Software & Solutions Group page on LinkedIn.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 450,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

