TCS Expands Ohio Footprint with Plans to Hire 800+ Employees

Additionally, to meet the increasing demand for IT talent and address local community needs, TCS will invest more than USD $518 million in Ohio over the next two years and expects to double participation in its award-winning STEM and computer science K-12 education programs by 2022.

"This investment in the greater Cincinnati region demonstrates TCS' commitment to training and growing Ohio's workforce," said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. "TCS' plan to double its commitment in STEM programs will positively impact the lives of young Ohioans and prepare them to enter this growing industry."

"I'm pleased that Tata Consultancy Services will be furthering its investment in Ohio's world-class workforce with this new investment in the Cincinnati and Columbus regions, which will create more than 800 new jobs," said Senator Rob Portman. "The kind of STEM education TCS provides is essential for ensuring our students get the skills to fill the jobs of today and tomorrow, and I am proud to support these kinds of efforts to help develop the innovators and the workforce our economy needs to thrive. I want to thank TCS for their commitment to helping our teachers develop a truly 21st century educational curriculum."

"The pandemic changed the way companies view technology, requiring them to demonstrate their purpose and value to consumers. Our strong relationships with the greater Cincinnati business community ensure that we will continue to deliver innovative transformation solutions to meet evolving customer expectations," said Surya Kant, Chairman of North America, TCS. "Ohio is also an integral location for TCS to recruit and train the best local talent and our dedication to provide STEM and computer science education to local schools demonstrates our commitment to the local community."

"Ohio has an outstanding partner in TCS, which launched its North American STEM education efforts in Cincinnati more than ten years ago," said J.P. Nauseef, President and CEO, JobsOhio. "As a global leader in IT consulting, TCS can grow wherever it chooses in the North American market, and it chose to expand and bring 800 new jobs to Ohio."

TCS' Cincinnati center, one of 30 locations the company has in the U.S., serves more than 160 customers across the state of Ohio and has hired 1,337 employees locally since 2017. Furthermore, TCS hired 244 students from local universities in Ohio for jobs across the U.S. over the last five years, including 18 area graduates in 2020 who participated in a virtual internship program.

Investing in the Future:

According to Code.org, Ohio currently has more than 12,000 open computing jobs, two times the average job demand rate in the state. However, only 42 percent of all public high schools teach foundational computer science courses, and teacher preparation programs in Ohio did not graduate a single new teacher prepared to teach computer science as recently as 2018.

With its roots in volunteering and community engagement, TCS recognizes the need for STEM and computer science education in schools across Ohio and the nation. TCS launched its first nationwide STEM curriculum called goIT for local K-12 schools in Cincinnati back in 2009. The program focuses on design thinking, problem solving and career readiness, and has engaged more than 30,000 students across the country. Since 2014, goIT has positively impacted nearly 1,900 students in Ohio, and is closely connected to TCS' Seven Hills Park Bringing Life to Things™ IoT Lab. The goIT program is on track to nearly double participation in Ohio over the next year.

TCS' Ignite My Future in School program, a pioneering, transdisciplinary approach for K-12 education designed to embed computational thinking into core subjects such as math, science, arts, and social studies, has empowered 1 million students and nearly 20,000 teachers in the U.S. In Ohio, the program has benefited more than 4,500 students with plans to double participation over the next five years by hosting annual teacher trainings.

Evolving Customer Expectations:

In the wake of COVID-19, companies have been forced to embrace new ways of doing business to survive. According to the TCS COVID-19 Impact Survey of 300 executives, 90 percent of organizations are maintaining or increasing their digital transformation budgets amid the pandemic. In tandem, disruption caused by the pandemic has changed the expectations of consumers, who now expect their favorite brands to align with their values and reflect a greater purpose rather than simply offer a product or service.

To meet rising consumer expectations, businesses across industries are turning to disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, IoT and even drones to help them deliver customer experiences that make their company reflect the unique value of their brands. For instance, while all insurance companies sell policies, they may want to be associated with values such as "wellness" or "security." Insurers also want to use technology such as drones to assess residential damage from fires and storms, enabling faster resolution while keeping adjusters safe. New TCS employees in Ohio will develop and deploy technologies that help companies deliver customer experiences that better align with their mission and purpose.

Business and Community Commitment:

TCS' Seven Hills Park Delivery Center in the Cincinnati suburb of Milford, Ohio sits on 223 acres of wooded land, and combined with two other buildings in Cincinnati, supports 1,000+ employees in over 300,000 sq ft of office space, and 2,300+ employees in Southern Ohio. The center includes a drone research lab to address the rapidly expanding demand for unmanned aerial vehicles, the TCS Bringing Life to Things™ IoT Lab, which develops new IoT solutions and products using connected devices and analytics software, and the TCS Analytics and Insights Lab to help organizations view, understand, and reimagine their business through an intelligent data-centric approach.

TCS' North America employee training center is located at TCS Seven Hills Park. Since 2018, more than 200 employees from top universities throughout the country have completed a six-week training program there as part of TCS' Initial Learning Program (ILP). TCS' ILP is unique in the industry with training that includes a mixture of business and technical courses with a focus on integration into TCS and delivering innovative customer experiences. The ILP training also includes a session on Corporate Social Responsibility, reinforcing the importance of giving back to the community and ways to get involved.

TCS' employee volunteers also support local communities in Ohio. Since 2008, more than 10,000 TCS employees across the state volunteered approximately 38,000 hours of their time to TCS programs like goIT and to organizations such as the American Heart Association, the American Red Cross, Freestore Food Bank, Matthew 25 Ministries, and the U.S. Marine Corp Reserves – Toys for Tots. Furthermore, in 2020, TCS expanded its Grow+ garden program on the campus. More than 50 employees developed a 3,500 square foot garden and since inception in 2018 have harvested more than 2,000+ pounds of food that has fed more than 1,000 families through HealthSource of Ohio, MercyWorks, Clermont County Community Services, and the James Sauls Homeless Shelter.

Over the past 40 years, TCS has partnered with more than a third of the Fortune 500 companies to help them digitally transform and grow their businesses. It has been among the top three U.S. recruiters of IT services talent, hiring more than 21,500 employees in the past five years alone. With industries looking to recover amid COVID-19, TCS expects to hire an additional 10,000 local employees in the U.S. by 2022.

