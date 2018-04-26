TCS Expands Operations in Texas, Welcoming 200+ New Employees to Plano

TCS will occupy several floors of the Transamerica building at 2700 W Plano Parkway, as part of a multi-year agreement to rapidly enhance its digital capabilities, simplify the service of more than 10 million policies into an integrated modern platform, and drive growth opportunities through superior customer service. More than 200 former Transamerica employees now work for TCS at this Plano facility, as part of TCS recruiting and protecting more than 2,200 Transamerica jobs across the U.S. in multiple locations.

Texas is a key U.S. business hub for TCS, with more than 3,500 employees currently working across the state. In addition, the new Plano office will mark the company's third location in Texas, with existing TCS offices in Dallas and Houston.

"Tata Consultancy Services' expansion in the Dallas-Fort Worth area represents a historic new collaboration with Transamerica and shows their commitment to strengthening their economic relationship with Texas," said Texas Governor, Greg Abbott. "This expansion presents enormous opportunity for the community and will create jobs for hardworking Texans. I thank TCS for their investment and welcome them to Plano as they continue their great success."

Looking beyond the business impact, TCS also plans to add Plano to its flagship goIT education programs that currently run in San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, and Austin, aimed at inspiring young people from underserved parts of the community into diverse technology careers. Last October, TCS also announced a partnership with the Dallas Independent School District for its Ignite My Future in School program, which provides free professional development and resources for educators to integrate computational thinking – a foundational skill for 21st century careers – into core subjects. So far, more than 100 Dallas-based educators have been trained and 2,300+ students engaged. Nationally, Ignite My Future in School aims to reach 20,000 educators and one million students over a five-year period.

"TCS has consistently been a leading industry employer in the U.S., focused on attracting the best talent. We are proud to welcome more than 200 Texans to our workforce and look forward to partnering with the state, city and local organizations to improve economic and social outcomes for the community," said Suresh Muthuswami, President and Global Head, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Platforms, TCS. "We have been helping American businesses grow and transform for more than 40 years and our relationship with Transamerica will enhance their customer experience in a digitally enabled way."

TCS has invested nearly $3 billion in the U.S. over the past three years and has been among the top two IT services job creators in the U.S. It is also one of America's 50 most community-minded organizations, engaging nearly two million Americans through its extensive nationwide STEM education programs, academic partnerships and endowments to schools such as Carnegie Mellon University, Cornell Tech and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

