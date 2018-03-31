TCS Expands Presence in Colorado, Welcoming 120+ Employees to Denver

DENVER, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has expanded its business operations in Denver, Colorado, opening a new office for more than 120 employees and growing its presence to more than 600 professionals across the state.

The Denver office is a new U.S. business center for TCS, adding to its 30+ facilities around the country, and providing a hub for the more than 600 employees across Colorado. TCS has locally hired 200+ employees across the state in the last five years, 80 percent of whom are based in Denver, working with customers in sectors from travel, retail and manufacturing, to healthcare, media and banking and financial services. New employees include computer science specialists with digital skills in areas such as Scrum, Agile and Rapid Prototyping. Others are analysts, developers and architects, utilizing cutting edge digital technologies to rapidly develop business solutions and bring them to market, manage data privacy and help local and US customers to digitally transform their businesses.

"We first met with TCS during a trade mission to India and couldn't be more thrilled that they are expanding their presence in Colorado," said Governor John Hickenlooper. "Their work to support tech education for young people impacts many students in our state. Opening an office here will no doubt strengthen their programs and our workforce for years to come."

Colorado currently has more than 15,000 open computing jobs (3.3 times the state's average demand), but only 96 schools offered AP Computer Science courses in 2016-2017. As part of TCS' ongoing investment in the region, it has expanded its flagship goIT education program, which has been inspiring underserved youth to explore app development, design thinking and technology careers for the past two years in Colorado. Now in its third year, TCS and partner Kids2GLOW, a Colorado based youth STEAM program set outside of school and home, recently engaged 60+ middle school students in Boulder, CO, at the Boulder Public Library for a two-day app development camp. The program's goal is to engage students through a computational thinking approach to learning, preparing them with the needed skills to pursue STEM focused careers.

TCS also plans to bring its Ignite My Future in School program to Colorado, providing free professional development and resources for educators to integrate computational thinking – a foundational skill for 21st century careers – into core subjects. Nationally, Ignite My Future in School has a vision to reach 20,000 educators and one million students over a five-year period. Since its launch during the 2017-18 school year, the program has already reached 3,300 educators and 185,000 students across the United States.

These programs and TCS employee volunteers support local communities where they work and live. Since 2012, TCS employees across the state have volunteered their time to help more than 500 local causes, resulting in more than 1,200 hours of community service. TCS is also a proud supporter of The American Heart Association's Heart Walk and Go Red for Women movement, Project Angel Heart meal delivery, and the Food Bank of the Rockies.

"TCS is proud to be a substantial employer of local IT talent and steward of impactful community programs in Colorado and across the U.S.," said Surya Kant, President of North America, UK and Europe, TCS. "We are pleased to welcome more than 120 employees to our new Denver office. They will enable our customer's digital transformation journeys to become Business 4.0 enterprises."

TCS has invested nearly $3 billion in the U.S. over the past three years and has been among the top two IT services job creators in the U.S. It is also one of America's 50 most community-minded organizations, engaging nearly two million Americans through its extensive nationwide STEM education programs, academic partnerships and endowments to schools such as Carnegie Mellon University, Cornell Tech and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)



Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, Cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of IT, Business & Technology Services, and engineering. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 400,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $ 19.09 billion for year ended March 31, 2018 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

To stay up-to-date on TCS news in North America, follow @TCS_NA. For TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

