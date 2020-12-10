TCS Expands Presence in Texas with New Facility in Austin, Hires 200+ Employees

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has expanded its business operations in Austin, Texas with the construction of a new facility, doubling its presence to more than 400 professionals in the city and adding to its 5,500+ employees across the state. Located at 13929 Center Lake Drive, the new facility will officially open in late December 2020 and have space for 367 employees.

The new TCS Austin office adds to existing offices in Dallas, Houston, and Plano and more than 30 TCS locations around the U.S. TCS has hired more than 200 employees locally in Austin since 2019, of which more than 50 have been recent local graduates from the University of Texas at Austin, Houston and Dallas, and other U.S. colleges and universities. New employees are performing a range of digital business transformation roles in artificial intelligence, machine learning, enterprise software and technology operations.

By 2022, TCS will hire an additional 130 new employees in Austin, adding to the plans to hire 1,000 new employees across Texas. Over the next seven years, TCS will invest more than USD $100M in Austin.

"This investment is a testament to Texas' growing status as a booming technology hub, and we are proud that TCS continues to expand across our state," said Governor Greg Abbott. "The Lone Star State is the premier economic destination in America thanks to our business-friendly environment, low-taxes, highly skilled workforce, and partnerships with innovative companies like TCS. I thank TCS for investing in Texas and for bringing more jobs to the Austin area, and I look forward to working with them to grow this already strong partnership."

"Enterprises are partnering with TCS to accelerate their innovation, enhance their operational resilience and deliver superior customer experiences. To support our business growth, we are committed to recruiting, training, and developing the best local talent, as we continue to invest in Texas and across the U.S.," said Surya Kant, Chairman of North America, TCS. "The new facility in Austin is part of our initiative to expand our local presence and drive our customers' digital transformation journeys."

Texas currently has more than 38,050 open computing jobs, 3.6 times the average job demand rate in Texas. However, only 506 schools in the state (27% of Texas schools) offered an AP Computer Science course in 2018-2019. As part of its ongoing investment in the region, TCS continues to expand its Ignite My Future in School (IMFIS) program, a pioneering, trans-disciplinary approach for K-12 education designed to embed computational thinking into core subjects such as math, science, arts, and social studies. Created in partnership with Discovery Education, IMFIS has already empowered nearly 15,500 teachers and 900,000 students in the U.S. In Texas, the program has been utilized by more than 1,000 teachers, reaching upwards of 60,500 students. In Austin, it is being used by more than 400 teachers, potentially reaching 25,000 students.

TCS' other flagship education program, goIT focuses on design thinking, problem solving and career readiness, and has engaged more than 30,000 students across the country since 2009. In Texas, goIT has positively impacted more than 700 students, including 400 girls, over the last seven years.

These programs and TCS' employee volunteers support local communities. Since 2012, more than 1,000 TCS employees across Texas volunteered approximately 24,000 hours of their time to organizations such as the American Heart Association, the American Red Cross and Toys for Tots.

Over the past 40 years, TCS has partnered with more than a third of the Fortune 500 companies to help them digitally transform and grow their businesses. It has been among the top two U.S. recruiters of IT services talent, hiring more than 21,500 associates in the past five years alone. With industries looking to recover amid COVID-19, TCS expects to hire an additional 10,000 local employees in the U.S. by 2022, utilizing its Secure Borderless Workspaces™ (SBWS™) framework to enable companies to infuse purpose and resiliency into their fabric in adapting their remote work infrastructure, security and business models to enhance their customer experiences.

