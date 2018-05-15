TCS Grows its Presence in Arkansas, Welcoming 200+ New Employees to Little Rock

TCS will occupy several floors of the 1400 Centerview building in downtown Little Rock, as part of a multi-year agreement with Transamerica to rapidly enhance its digital capabilities, simplify the service of more than 10 million policies into an integrated modern platform, and drive growth opportunities through superior customer service. More than 200 former Transamerica employees now work for TCS at this Little Rock facility, as part of TCS recruiting and protecting more than 2,200 Transamerica jobs across the U.S. in multiple locations.

The Little Rock office is a new U.S. business center for TCS, adding to its existing office in Bentonville, Arkansas, which hosts more than 150 employees. As part of TCS' ongoing investment in the region, the company plans to add Little Rock to its flagship goIT education program, which has been inspiring underserved youth to explore app development, design thinking and technology careers for the past four years in the state. Additionally, TCS and Learning Blade joined forces in 2016 to bring Computer Science online courses statewide to schools in Arkansas, inspiring students to pursue tech careers across sectors in partnership with the state government and the Arkansas Public School Resource Center (APSRC).

"Tata Consultancy Services has invested in Arkansas' future workforce through its goIT program for our students. Now this partnership with Transamerica will create more jobs for our existing workforce," said Governor Asa Hutchinson. "I appreciate TCS' commitment to our state and the economic opportunities it is providing for those already in high-tech jobs and those preparing for a high-tech career."

TCS also plans to bring its Ignite My Future in School program to Arkansas, providing free professional development and resources for educators to integrate computational thinking – a foundational skill for 21st century careers – into core subjects. Nationally, Ignite My Future in School aims to reach 20,000 educators and one million students over a five-year period.

"TCS is thrilled to welcome more than 200 additional Arkansans to our workforce as we continue to invest in local talent and U.S. facilities, helping American companies like Transamerica digitally transform and adapt to rapidly evolving customer demands," said Suresh Muthuswami, President and Global Head, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Platforms, TCS. "We look forward to partnering with city, state and local organizations to deepen our business and community impact across Arkansas."

TCS has invested nearly $3 billion in the U.S. over the past three years and has been among the top two IT services job creators in the U.S. It is also one of America's 50 most community-minded organizations, engaging nearly two million Americans through its extensive nationwide STEM education programs, academic partnerships and endowments to schools such as Carnegie Mellon University, Cornell Tech and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

