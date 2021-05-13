TCS Healthcare Technologies Expands Leadership Team to Support Strategic Growth Plan

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCS Healthcare Technologies, the leading provider of managed care solutions designed by clinicians, today announced the appointment of Kerry Winkle as Chief Growth Officer and the promotion of Matt Fahner to Chief Product Officer.

Kerry Winkle Matthew Fahner

TCS created the Chief Growth Officer position to support the company's strategic growth and expansion efforts. Kerry Winkle is an experienced sales and marketing executive with a proven track record of building relationships, developing pipelines, and taking new products to market. Before joining TCS, Kerry served as VP of Sales National Accounts for Beacon Healthcare Systems, responsible for identifying, qualifying and securing new national accounts. Prior to this, Kerry has held senior-level sales and marketing positions for a number of leading organizations in the healthcare-related industry.

Matt Fahner joined TCS in 2005 and has served as VP of Engineering, leading a US-based team in the design, development, and support of all TCS products. His background in healthcare technology includes system administration, software development, and implementation. As Chief Product Officer, Matt will define and bring to market TCS' population health products.

"TCS is in growth mode with a focus on continuing to add new business on our SaaS offering, ACUITYnxt and adding new offerings in our on-premise solution, the Acuity Advanced suite," commented Deborah Keller, CEO of TCS Healthcare. "Both Matt and Kerry bring significant experience and leadership to their new roles and I value their partnership immensely."

"I am very excited to be taking on this new role at TCS," said Winkle. "It is no secret that TCS has built solutions based on extensive clinical experience and knowledge of best practices for many years. It is also no secret that TCS treats their clients as true partners; that is the basis of TCS' impeccable reputation in the market," says Winkle. "I have never experienced the team cohesiveness that exists at TCS. It truly is a breath of fresh air. TCS is very special."

Commenting on his new role, Matt Fahner states, "The solutions that we develop at TCS are the result of really listening to our clients and the outstanding work of our dedicated technical team. It is a privilege to continue to lead our team of developers to deliver best-in-class solutions that meet our customers' evolving needs. We have an aggressive population health product roadmap but the TCS team has proven time and time again that they are up to the challenge."

About TCS Healthcare Technologies

TCS Healthcare Technologies (TCS) is a leading provider of software designed to support health plans, TPAs, ACOs and other risk-bearing organizations. The TCS team of US-based clinicians and developers are recognized for their best-in-class managed care expertise and customer support. TCS Healthcare Technologies is an HCAP Partners portfolio company.

Media Contact

Kerry Winkle

530-886-1700

[email protected]

SOURCE TCS Healthcare Technologies