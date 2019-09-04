TCS Healthcare Technologies Names Matt Fahner new VP of Engineering

According to Debb Keller, CEO of TCS, "Matt is absolutely the right person to continue to move our product offerings forward. Matt consistently strives to understand what our clients need, what works for them, and what doesn't. He has a true passion to deliver products that far exceed the original goal. That passion to 'get it right' is reflected across his entire team. Matt truly has a 'servant spirit' which is the foundation of the culture at TCS."

On the topic of product development, Fahner notes, "I always want to understand the user experience and find ways to make it better. I want to provide solutions that aren't just better 'for now,' but are actually designed for growth and changing business needs." This is an area that Fahner has come to understand well due to this long tenure with TCS. He notes, "While some of the foundational needs of our clients have not changed a lot since 2008, a lot has changed for them. They need more data integration, they need more flexibility, more analytics, and more workflow efficiency than ever before. Building products that can meet these needs and evolve without losing data integrity or relying on expensive and cumbersome customizations is our main focus."

Keller notes, "Under Matt's leadership, TCS released our latest platform last fall, ACUITYnxt, to an overwhelmingly positive market response. The wonderful feedback we are continuously getting is a direct result of Matt and his team's efforts to go above and beyond."

To learn more about TCS and its suite of software products, visit tcshealthcare.com or contact Marissa Lish at mlish@tcshealthcare.com.

