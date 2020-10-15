TCS Healthcare Technologies Releases ACUITYnxt™ 1.7

AUBURN, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TCS Healthcare Technologies, the leading provider of managed care solutions designed by clinicians, today announced the release of ACUITYnxt version 1.7. This new version of the ACUITYnxt SaaS platform will offer key enhancements in utilization management as well as expanded communications capabilities.

TCS Healthcare Technologies announces release of ACUITYnxt 1.7. Tweet this Deborah Keller, CEO, TCS Healthcare Technologies ACUITYnxt logo (PRNewsfoto/TCS Healthcare Technologies)

ACUITYnxt is a secure, cloud-based managed care system designed to optimize clinical outcomes, maintain compliance, and improve financial and operational excellence. The system supports the needs of health plans, TPAs, ACOs, and other risk-bearing organizations and allows organizations to achieve both URAC and NCQA accreditation with little need for configuration changes.

Release 1.7 of ACUITYnxt introduces utilization management support, including a provider authorization portal, auto-approval rules, clinical authorization review, and integrations with MCG's CWQI® and Change Healthcare's InterQual ConnectTM. Additionally, this release includes expanded communications capability to include integrated outbound faxing that is seamlessly managed within the authorization review workflow.

"I am so proud of the TCS technical and clinical teams who work closely to deliver solutions that truly meets our customers' needs such as end-to-end workflow automation," commented Deborah Keller, CEO of TCS Healthcare. "This release is a result of our continued forward momentum in providing the market with a SaaS-based, state-of-the-art population health management solution that is cost effective, regulatory based, and most of all, user-friendly."

"We are bringing our years of experience from within managed care as well as everything we have learned from supporting clients on ACUITY Advanced Care since 2004 into this product to deliver a solid tool that clinicians will love," added Matt Fahner, VP of Engineering.

ACUITYnxt Release 1.7 will be available for deployment in October 2020. To request a demo, email [email protected].

About TCS Healthcare Technologies

TCS Healthcare Technologies (TCS) is a leading provider of software designed to support health plans, TPAs, ACOs and other risk-bearing organizations. The TCS team of US-based clinicians and developers are recognized for their best-in-class managed care expertise and customer support. TCS Healthcare Technologies is an HCAP Partners portfolio company.

SOURCE TCS Healthcare Technologies

Related Links

http://www.tcshealthcare.com

