TCS Healthcare Technologies Releases ACUITYnxt™ 1.8

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCS Healthcare Technologies, the leading provider of managed care solutions designed by clinicians, today announced the release of ACUITYnxt version 1.8. This new version of the ACUITYnxt SaaS platform adds feature set support for the management of appeals and grievances.

ACUITYnxtTM 1.8

ACUITYnxt is a true SaaS solution designed to optimize clinical outcomes, maintain compliance, and improve financial and operational excellence. The system supports the needs of health plans, TPAs, ACOs, and other risk-bearing organizations. Designed to meet regulatory standards out of the box, ACUITYnxt allows organizations to achieve both URAC and NCQA accreditation with little need for configuration or customization.

In addition to the support of appeals and grievances, release 1.8 of ACUITYnxt includes workflow support of auto approvals, authorizations, case management, chronic condition management, population data stratification, and workflow automation. Built with industry-standard data loads and RESTful APIs, ACUITYnxt is designed to seamlessly integrate with other components of a managed care ecosystem, including claims, EMRs, CRMs, and other external vendors.

"There is simply not a competitor in the market that unites operational need with user-friendliness the way we have in ACUITYnxt," commented Deborah Keller, CEO of TCS Healthcare. "We have been developing managed care software since 1983, and we are pouring all of that experience along with direct input from our clients into this product."

ACUITYnxt is SOC 2 and HIPAA compliant and is HITRUST and AWS certified. Release 1.8 is available now for deployment. To request a demo, contact Kerry Winkle, CGO of TCS at [email protected].

About TCS Healthcare Technologies

TCS Healthcare Technologies (TCS) is the leading provider of software designed to support health plans, TPAs, ACOs and other risk-bearing organizations. The TCS team of US-based clinicians and developers are recognized for their best-in-class managed care expertise and customer support. TCS Healthcare Technologies is an HCAP Partners portfolio company.

Contact:

Kerry Winkle

(530) 886-1700

[email protected]

SOURCE TCS Healthcare Technologies

