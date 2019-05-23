TCS Honored with Four Stevies® at the 2019 American Business Awards®

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced that it received four Stevies® at the 2019 American Business Awards®, the nation's premier business awards program. TCS was recognized with Gold Stevies for Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year and Fastest Growing Tech Company of the Year, a Silver Stevie for Mobile Marketing Campaign of the Year, and a Bronze Stevie for Human Resources Department of the Year.

More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration, and more than 200 executive professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

TCS received a Gold Stevie in the Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year category for its Ignite My Future in School program, a first-of-its-kind, multi-million dollar initiative that leverages computational thinking and online curriculum resources as a catalyst to transform the way K-12 students learn across America. Since the program's launch in 2017, more than 8,000 teachers and 467,000 students, in 81 school districts across the US, have already benefited from the program – being far ahead in its goal to engage 20,000 educators and one million students by 2021.

TCS also received a Gold Stevie in the Fastest Growing Tech Company of the Year category, given its double-digit growth year-over-year, strategic partnerships with the World Economic Forum and the European Business Summit, and alliances with notable academic institutes such as Cornell Tech and Carnegie Mellon University. Additionally, Brand Finance recognized TCS as a Top 100 Brand in the US across all industries – for the fifth consecutive year – and as a Top 15 Brand based in New York State for the second consecutive year.

"TCS prides itself in helping US businesses navigate and digitally transform utilizing our Business 4.0™ thought leadership framework, having an unwavering commitment to be a good corporate citizen and being an employer of choice," said Surya Kant, Country Head, TCS North America, UK and Europe. "Winning multiple Stevies across categories from the American Business Awards is a testament to our commitment to putting our customers, employees and communities first."

TCS received a Silver Stevie in the Mobile Marketing Campaign of the Year category for its 2018 TCS New York City Marathon App. Since TCS became title sponsor in 2014, the official race app continues to break global download records, with an incredible 436K downloads in 2018, representing a 30 percent increase from 2017. Driving the high engagement were features such as the ability to track up to 20 runners in real-time, a Spectator Planning Tool that allows users to create itineraries of various locations to cheer on runners, and 150K Digital Cheer Cards created and shared during the race. The iOS version of the app ranked #1 among top free sports and free apps overall in the App Store on race day.

TCS also received a Bronze Stevie in the category, Human Resources Department of the Year for its focused development of a diverse workforce, which comprises 147 different nationalities operating in 46 countries. The implementation of structured diversity programs globally has helped TCS achieve a strength of over 150,000 women employees, making it the world's largest private sector employer of women in technology. TCS was also recognized for its campus recruitment, hiring practices and training programs that help employees in their development and growth at the company.

"The nominations submitted to the 2019 American Business Awards were outstanding. They illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and high level of achievement across the American economic landscape," said Michael Gallagher, President and Founder, Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2019 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA. The American Business Awards, nicknamed the 'Stevies' for the Greek word 'crowned,' will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 424,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

To stay up-to-date on TCS news in North America, follow @TCS_NA. For TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

SOURCE Tata Consultancy Services

