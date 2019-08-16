TCS Interactive Wins 2019 Red Dot: Best of the Best Award in Brands and Communication Design

NEW YORK and BERLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, announced that TCS Interactive, its digital design and innovation agency, won the prestigious Red Dot: Best of the Best – Brands and Communications Design 2019 Award for its game, Marathon City: Sprint to Win.

The Red Dot Award recognizes the best designed brands and creative projects from designers, agencies, and companies from around the globe every year. The Red Dot: Best of the Best Award is reserved only for those brands that show very high design quality and creative performance. Of the 8,697 entries from 54 countries, 696 projects received a Red Dot Award, and 72 were recognized with the Red Dot: Best of the Best. Consequently, this distinction was bestowed on only 0.8 percent of all entries.

TCS' game was recognized for its design of an inclusive simulation for players to experience the competitive thrill of racing the final stretch and crossing the finish line at the world-famous TCS New York City Marathon.

"It is a tremendous honor to be awarded a Red Dot: Best of Best in Brands and Communications Design 2019 and we are humbled to receive such a prestigious distinction," said Sunil Karkera, Global Head, TCS Interactive. "The award is a recognition of TCS Interactive's investments and capabilities in helping customers deliver innovative experiences and deeper engagement across platforms in ways that bridge design, marketing, commerce, accessibility, and content interactions."

Marathon City: Sprint to Win combines a powerful creative vision with technologically advanced innovation, enabling runners, wheelers, and fans to compete against one another. The 3D two-player game has players run on specially designed floor mats that read footsteps, or wheelchair players lock into a purpose-built trainer, like a treadmill. As players run in place or turn their wheels, their on-screen 3D avatar moves down a simulation of the last 100 meters of the TCS New York City Marathon to the finish line. Wheelchairs can move faster than a human can run, so the equipment for the game is carefully calibrated to ensure a fair and even race when runners and wheelers compete.

"Racing through Central Park surrounded by thousands of cheering fans and crossing the iconic finish line of the TCS New York City Marathon is an exhilarating feeling unlike any other," said Michael Capiraso, President and CEO, New York Road Runners. "TCS continues to help make the TCS New York City Marathon the most technologically advanced marathon in the world. This game is another example of how technology makes the race a one-of-a-kind experience, and we are thrilled the game was recognized with a Red Dot: Best of the Best in Design and Communication Award."

TCS Interactive is a leader in the digital customer experience space. It envisions, creates, and delivers best-in-class interactive digital experiences across all channels for its customers. TCS Interactive solves challenging business problems through design thinking, creativity, contextual knowledge, and the innovative use of digital technology.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 436,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

