TCS Introduces New Version of its Cloud Assurance Platform Services for Microsoft Azure

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has introduced a curated version of its Cloud Assurance Platform services for organizations embarking on cloud migration or modernization with Microsoft Azure.

Complex cloud modernization programs carry risks ranging from infrastructure configuration and application integration issues to performance bottlenecks. TCS' Cloud Assurance Platform services address these issues with holistic automated test coverage which includes automated infrastructure testing, data migration validation, functional and non-functional testing, thus equipping organizations with the ability to benchmark key business goals. Its comprehensive, automated Azure test suite enables 100% test coverage and is known to deliver over 70% improvement in speed to market.

TCS' Quality Engineering and Transformation (QET) Platform services incorporate its Machine First™ and factory-based approach to quality, resulting in leaner and faster assurance processes across both infrastructure and applications for Microsoft Azure. The assembly line approach entails a step-wise migration of each application to Azure, with assurance services performed at each step to ensure no rollback is required at a later stage, thereby accelerating outcomes, reducing business impact and lowering cost.

Through its intelligent strategy recommendation engine and a robust automation ecosystem, TCS' Cloud Assurance Platform services solve major bottlenecks when it comes to modernization programs and ensure accelerated and optimal testing. Furthermore, TCS offers organizations elasticity in procurement, predictability in cost and reduction of capex through a subscription-based commercial model.

"Enterprises require a comprehensive assurance ecosystem in place to manage risks while ensuring the business goals of the modernization are met," said Siva Ganesan, Global Head, Microsoft Business Unit, TCS. "The purpose driven focus of TCS' Cloud Assurance Platform services curated for Microsoft Cloud helps assure certainty across an organization's cloud journey."

Karamsetty Prabhakar, Global Head, Quality Engineering & Transformation Unit, TCS, said "The success of modernization programs is heavily dependent on designing and implementing a robust quality architecture which can assure business objectives. Our offering equips customers with an on-demand automated assurance ecosystem to ensure quality, resilience, flexibility and agility."

