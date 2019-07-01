TCS Investments Transforms Hands-Free Real Estate Investing

PHILADELPHIA, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TCS Investment Group (TCSIG), a Philadelphia-based turnkey Real Estate provider, announced a new product offering that allows investors to receive monthly cash flow beginning on the date of purchase. By mid-July, TCSIG will open investment to a larger client base by providing renovated investments with active tenants.

"With this new investment product, we are extending the opportunity to invest and profit from Philadelphia Real Estate to a larger group of people. This type of quality, consistency, and, now, accessibility, has not been available before," said Josh Weidman, Director of Turnkey Investment.

TCSIG caters to investors combining a suite of separate services, including property location, renovation, leasing and management, to provide a hands-free and hassle-free way to invest in Philadelphia Real Estate. Today's announcement makes this type of investment accessible to more people than ever before because of the lower capital requirements. This new product model also provides immediate cash flow on day 1.

TCSIG will begin presenting potential investments to clients by mid-July, while the housing is still in the construction phase. Occupied, renovated properties with 2-year leases will be available for purchase in late August through September.

Daniel Edrei, Founder, Anika Investments

"We've been very excited to partner with TCS Investment Group on this project. It's an amazing feat - finding the volume of quality homes, completing that type of renovation in such a short timeline, finding the right tenant - it's been exciting to watch their process. We've been very happy to provide the funding to make this a reality."

Joshua Weidman, Partner, Director of Turnkey Investments

"I'm so excited to launch. It's been a long time coming. We worked and re-worked the model over and over. Now we have something extraordinary. This is a way for the average person to invest in Real Estate. It's a way for them to get a foothold in an investment that is responsible for the wealth of most of the world's Billionaires. We've taken hands-free Real Estate investing in Philadelphia to the next level."

About TCS Investment Group LLC

Founded in 2017, TCS Investment Group provides Real Estate investment services to clients from around the United States and around the world. For more information, please visit tcsinvestmentgroup.com

Contact:

Elyse Choi, Media Contact

TCS Investment Group

217309@email4pr.com

855-653-8201

tcsinvestmentgroup.com

SOURCE TCS Investment Group