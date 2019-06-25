TCS' Jile™ Makes its Debut in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, announced that Jile™, its new Agile DevOps platform on the cloud, has made its debut in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools, April 20191.

"In a Business 4.0™ world, enterprises worldwide are adopting Agile and DevOps to develop and manage large IT systems, accelerate innovation, and gain business agility. With Jile, IT teams can now deliver large-scale transformational programs involving multiple, geographically distributed teams with unmatched speed to market," said Vijayalakshmi Gopal, Business Head – Jile, TCS. "We believe this independent, third-party recognition is a validation of our product vision, strategy, and ability to execute."

TCS was one of seven new vendors added to the Magic Quadrant this year that evaluated 17 vendors. According to the report, "Tools in this category should enable the use of agile in the enterprise, which means supporting agile practices that span the organization and that encompass the largest software development efforts. Thus, the tools evaluated in this Magic Quadrant have capabilities for planning and collaborating at a team level, but also provide functionality that enables scaling across multiple teams…Successful tools will also function as part of an overall DevOps toolchain, serving as a hub for information that will be used for planning and creating measurements of value delivery."

Jile is a comprehensive platform that transforms software application development and delivery in enterprises, and drives the Agile culture and mindshare across the business. It applies Agile methods to large-scale, multi-site program execution, which require scalable Agile approaches, empowering companies in their digital transformation journeys to become Business 4.0 enterprises. The product enables an enterprise to envision their IT initiatives in alignment to their core business objectives and subsequently equip project teams with the right set of tools, processes and controls to deliver value to their stakeholders continuously.

Jile helps multiple teams of teams plan and deliver large products. Distributed agile teams can manage synchronized, incremental delivery of large systems involving complex sub-products, across different technology stacks, each with its own product vision, roadmap, and release cycle. This way, Jile helps organizations that develop and manage large IT systems embrace Agile and DevOps at scale for their innovation, and gain business agility.

"Jile is more than just an enterprise Agile tool. It is a unique combination of a scalable, Agile planning tool and a DevOps tools integration hub in a single platform that provides visibility into the entire software delivery pipeline," added Vijayalakshmi Gopal.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools, Keith Mann, Mike West, Thomas Murphy, and Nathan Wilson, April 18, 2019

About Jile™

Jile is the first Agile DevOps platform on cloud to help enterprises in building and shipping reliable software faster to market. Jile enables enterprises in any stage of their Agile transformation journey to grow and continuously evolve by making it easier to plan, develop, and deliver high quality software—which accelerates value delivery—and supports innovation, reduces time to market, increases efficiency, and aligns software delivery with business initiatives. Jile is a product offering from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Visit www.jile.io for more information.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 424,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

