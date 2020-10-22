TCS Launches Blockchain Quality Engineering Services Suite

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has introduced a composite quality engineering (QE) service for blockchain applications called TCS Blockchain QE Services that combines smart contract auditing with cloud deployment design, API audits, and usability testing to help enterprises safeguard against security, privacy, and reliability threats.

Leveraging the experience and capabilities of TCS' Quality Engineering and Transformation Platform Services, the new services cater to applications over a wide range of blockchain platforms. The offering reimagines testing by leveraging innovative methods from the proven Quality Engineering Platform ecosystem. TCS provides smart contract testing services as part of this offering to thwart vulnerabilities in the business logic codified in smart contracts. It can also ring fence the entire blockchain solution at protocol and ecosystem level to ensure safety and security of enterprise applications.

"Quality engineering is critical for blockchain implementations to manage risks from potential security tradeoffs that are introduced to achieve scalability and performance benchmarks," said Lakshminarasimhan (Lakshmi) Srinivasan, Global Head, Blockchain Services, TCS. "When decentralized smart contracts are executed in an automated way without any human intervention, it makes audit a non-mutually exclusive event. We offer significant value realization from the security, scalability and performance level audits."

"As platforms like Corda continue to drive the digital transformation of entire industries, the need for blockchain apps on these platforms to integrate QE services will grow exponentially. Ensuring security has been a priority of ours since inception and we are constantly looking for ways to enhance that. The launch of this service by our strategic partner TCS will help ensure the optimum level of security for firms deploying next generation business applications built on blockchain," said David E. Rutter, CEO, R3.

"TCS helps leading enterprises across the globe deliver superior end-consumer experiences with industry-proven quality engineering services," said Prabhakar Karamsetty, Global Head, Quality Engineering & Transformation unit, TCS. "We strive to go beyond just functional testing to include performance, security, and usability, all very relevant to blockchain implementations. We also added node/peer testing, node connectivity testing, digital automation, data quality assurance and cognitive automation to accelerate blockchain implementations."

About TCS Blockchain Services

TCS' Blockchain Services offers blockchain advisory, consulting and technology implementation services. It is developing various platform solutions to drive blockchain adoption amongst enterprises across multiple industries. TCS' award-winning Quartz™ Blockchain solution is a critical accelerator that helps enterprises embrace blockchain within their organizations as well as to build an ecosystem while co-existing with extant systems.

About TCS Quality Engineering & Transformation Services

Pioneering the platform solutions model, TCS' Quality Engineering & Transformation unit (TCS QET) offers next-gen platform services and assurance offerings powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced automation to transform enterprises from a QA to QE landscape. TCS QET Platforms assure enterprises a smooth digital transformation journey delivering world class end customer experience, improved production quality, accelerated speed to market at optimal cost of quality.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.(TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent AgileTM delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 453,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

To stay up-to-date on TCS news in North America, follow @TCS_NA. For TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

TCS media contacts:

SOURCE Tata Consultancy Services

Related Links

www.tcs.com

