TCS Launches Jile™ 3.0 to Help Companies Achieve Agile Transformation

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, announced the launch of Jile™ 3.0, a major release of its on-the-cloud Agile DevOps platform that helps companies of all sizes achieve enterprise agility.

Jile is a scalable, enterprise Agile planning tool with inbuilt DevOps tools integration, that provides visibility into the entire software delivery pipeline. It helps accelerate value delivery and aligns IT with business goals. In addition, Jile's capabilities support an organization's transition to product-centric software delivery in its transformation journey to become a Business 4.0™ enterprise.

Incorporating feedback provided by customers, Jile 3.0 includes several new enterprise Agile features, configurable enterprise-level reports, more integration capabilities, and enhanced security. It supports REST APIs (to build interface to third-party systems), SAML based integration (to enable user authentication through Enterprise LDAP or Active Directories), configurable organizational hierarchy, synchronized release planning across multiple organizational levels, and advanced dashboard and reporting features.

"Jile provides a scalable platform for companies to move forward and achieve enterprise agility," said Vijayalakshmi Gopal, Business Head – Jile, TCS. "We have a deep-rooted vision for Jile backed by a monthly release cadence that incrementally delivers value to customers."

Jile has gone through three major releases since its launch in August 2018 and has made its debut in the Gartner MQ for Enterprise Planning Tools, published on April 2019. For detailed information about Jile 3.0's enhanced capabilities and added features, visit www.jile.io/product-updates.

About Jile™

Jile is the first Agile DevOps platform on cloud to help enterprises in building and shipping reliable software faster to market. Jile enables enterprises in any stage of their Agile transformation journey to grow and continuously evolve by making it easier to plan, develop, and deliver high quality software—which accelerates value delivery—and supports innovation, reduces time to market, increases efficiency, and aligns software delivery with business initiatives. Jile is a platform offering from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Visit www.jile.io for more information.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 436,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com .

