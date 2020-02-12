TCS Launches Jile™ 4.0, Enabling Enterprises to Customize their Agile Transformation Journeys

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, launched Jile™ 4.0, a major release of its on-the-cloud enterprise Agile DevOps platform that enables software teams to manage, automate and measure the end-to-end software delivery value stream from ideation to deployment.

With Jile 4.0, teams can choose an Agile Way of Working (WoW) template that best fits their delivery needs, and then customize their WoW by turning applications on or off from a list of more than 50 applications and features. The WoW templates in Jile include Scrum, Kanban, Disciplined Agile, Large Scale Scrum, Agile Portfolio, and more. This flexibility provides an adaptive and tailored way for organizations to adopt Agile at scale across the enterprise, and digitally transform into a Business 4.0™ enterprise.

"Jile 4.0 helps organizations of all sizes—in any stage of their transformation journey—embrace risk to become a Business 4.0 enterprise. Jile was developed with the customer in mind, knowing that every software development and delivery team is different and needs a customizable solution. Jile 4.0 has a flexible design that allows software teams to tailor the solution to meet their needs—whether it is by selecting a specific Way of Working or utilizing either a project- or product-centric delivery model," said Vijayalakshmi Gopal, Business Head – Jile, TCS.

"Organizations today are going through an evolutionary transformation starting with Agile adoption at the team level and gradually scaling across multiple teams that are building large software solutions," said Melinda Ballou, Research Director, Agile Application Lifecycle Management, Quality and Portfolio Strategies, IDC Research. "Enterprise Agile planning and delivery tools, such as Jile, support this transformation by providing multiple Ways of Working to meet teams' software needs and, most importantly, to help deliver valuable software quickly to customers."

Jile 4.0 is an Agile DevOps platform that enables organizations to choose their Agile WoW and follow a fail-fast, minimum viable product approach to engineering, and a product-centric approach to business. Product-centric delivery involves enterprises moving away from project-centric delivery and reorganizing their teams based on their core value streams and products, therefore delivering continuous value to their customers.

For more information about the enhanced capabilities and added features of Jile 4.0, visit www.jile.io/product-updates.

About Jile™

Jile is the first Agile DevOps platform on cloud to help enterprises in building and shipping reliable software faster to market. Jile enables enterprises in any stage of their Agile transformation journey to grow and continuously evolve by making it easier to plan, develop, and deliver high quality software—which accelerates value delivery—and supports innovation, reduces time to market, increases efficiency, and aligns software delivery with business initiatives. Jile is a product offering from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Visit www.jile.io for more information.

To stay up to date on Jile global news, follow @TCS_Jile .

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 446,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

To stay up to date on TCS global news, follow @TCS_News.

Jile media contact:

Worldwide: Email: alexandre.heupel@tcs.com Phone: +1 303 440 8886

TCS media contacts:

Asia Pacific Email: charlene.lee@tcs.com Phone: +65 9138 4370 Australia and New Zealand Email: kelly.ryan@tcs.com Phone: +61 422 989 682 Benelux Email: joost.galema@tcs.com Phone: +31 615 903387 Canada Email: tia.thomas@tcs.com Phone: +1 647 790 7602 Central Europe Email: anke.maibach@tcs.com Phone: + 49 172 6615789 Europe Email: mattias.afgeijerstam@tcs.com Phone: +46723989188 India Email: arushie.sinha@tcs.com Phone: +91 22 6778 9960 Japan Email: douglas.foote@tcs.com Phone: +81 80-2115-0989 Latin America Email: martin.karich@tcs.com Phone: +569 6170 9013 Nordics Email: roland.bagen@tcs.com Phone: +46 70 317 80 24 UK Email: peter.devery@tcs.com Phone: +44 20 3155 2421 USA Email: b.trounson@tcs.com Phone: +1 646 313 4594

SOURCE Tata Consultancy Services

Related Links

www.tcs.com

