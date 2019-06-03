TCS Launches MasterCraft™ TransformPlus v4.0 with New Cognitive Features for Analysis and Modernization of Enterprise Applications

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, announced the release of TCS MasterCraft™ TransformPlus 4.0, a major upgrade of the product, with new cognitive features for analysis and modernization of legacy applications. The new release will help enterprises embarking on digital transformation journeys further reduce the risk of business disruption and ensure high quality outcomes.

TCS MasterCraft TransformPlus is an intelligent automation product for end-to-end enterprise application modernization, supporting a wide range of programming languages in the market, from legacy to modern technologies. Capabilities include code analysis, business rules extraction and documentation, requirements modeling, specification-driven generation of code, microservices and configuration scripts, application cloud migration and enterprise data migration. TransformPlus has analyzed more than 1 billion lines of legacy code so far, extracted business rules, and documented them for business reference and decision-making.

TransformPlus v4.0 is further enriched with cognitive features that automate the creation of functional specification documentation and extraction of business rules and data lineage. TransformPlus' patented analysis engines and transformation workbenches help organizations assess their current applications, understand the magnitude of change required for modernization, analyze the impact of the change, and take informed decisions.

"Our research suggests 75% of enterprises plan to proactively invest in modernizing their systems," said Yugal Joshi, Vice President, Everest Group. "Enterprises seek solutions to automate and industrialize the processes to extract business rules, data, and functionalities from legacy systems not only to improve time-to-market, but also to increase business confidence in modernization initiatives."

"Application modernization is a critical component of the transformation journey towards building a digital core that future-proofs the enterprise. As the pace of technology change is rapid, enterprises intend to embark on continuous transformation to minimize the footprint of technology debt. Therefore, it is imperative for enterprises to embrace tool-based automation that supports an array of technologies." said Vijayalakshmi Gopal, Business Head, TCS MasterCraft. "TCS MasterCraft TransformPlus' core power lies in its intelligent automation and cognitive capability, built from TCS' wide experience in executing large and complex transformation engagements. With the new version of TransformPlus, we have further enhanced the product's ability to accelerate our customers' Business 4.0™ transformations through intelligent automation capabilities."

About TCS MasterCraft™

TCS MasterCraft™ is TCS' suite of intelligent automation products that optimizes IT service delivery. The suite has three products, namely TCS MasterCraft DevPlus (for continuous delivery lifecycle management), TCS MasterCraft TransformPlus (for application analysis, modernization and development) and TCS MasterCraft DataPlus (for enterprise data privacy and quality). The products are being used by 200+ customers in 780+ unique projects. The products are the outcomes of years of investment in research and development in automation, and experience in delivering various service delivery projects over the years.

Visit us at https://mastercraft.tcs.com/ for more information.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 424,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

