TCS Launches Microsoft Business Unit to Help Enterprises Accelerate their Business 4.0™ Transformation Journeys

REDMOND, Wash. and MUMBAI, India, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced the setting up of a new Microsoft Business Unit (MBU). Offering a full complement of services and solutions around Microsoft technologies, and catering to all stakeholders in the enterprise, the new unit will work with customers worldwide to accelerate their Business 4.0™ transformation journeys.

The new unit will leverage TCS' deep domain knowledge across industries and global talent pool of nearly 50,000 engineers trained on Microsoft technologies, to help customers leverage the power of AI, automation and cloud to enhance customer experience, re-imagine employee empowerment, optimize operations and spur innovation. Moreover, TCS' unique Location Independent Agile model will help customers accelerate their transformation journeys and achieve superior outcomes with unmatched speed to value.

For customers looking to scale up their innovation efforts, the new unit will provide a ready means of plugging into TCS' extensive co-innovation ecosystem and pushing the boundaries of possibilities using the full stack of Microsoft technologies to establish competitive differentiation.

TCS' Microsoft Business Unit will be led by Siva Ganesan. With TCS for more than 29 years in various global leadership roles, he has built and run high growth businesses such as the Assurance Services Practice and, more recently, the Travel, Transportation and Hospitality Business Unit.

"We have been partnering customers across the world in their growth and transformation initiatives, leveraging our deep contextual knowledge of their businesses to creatively harness the power of new technologies, Location Independent Agile and our Machine First™ Delivery Model to reimagine their businesses and foster greater innovation," said Krishnan Ramanujam, President, Business and Technology Services, TCS. "Our latest business unit dedicated to Microsoft technologies will deliver enhanced experiences and outcomes to our customers globally."

Jean-Philippe Courtois, Executive Vice President and President, Global Sales, Marketing & Operations at Microsoft Corp. said, "Entire industries are transforming, and today every company is becoming a software company. Through this expanded partnership with TCS, we are significantly increasing our ability to enable our customers to take advantage of the opportunities to transform and accelerate into the digital era."

"To remain competitive and achieve our ambitious growth targets, our vision was to rationalize, consolidate and digitally transform part of our sales processes across all our geographies into a unified, nimble, online and efficient system based on Microsoft Business Applications Platform. Despite the massive scale and complexity, TCS demonstrated exceptional transformation capabilities during this implementation," said Robert Leindl, CIO, Infineon. Congratulating TCS on the formation of MBU, he said Infineon is looking to continue the partnership with TCS to harness the power of Microsoft Dynamics to deliver elevated user experience, accelerate sales cycle, business agility and overall competitiveness in the market.

Dipak Sahoo, Regional Head of IT, Generali Asia, said, "Generali Asia has partnered with TCS to modernize our Regional Data & Analytics platform, by leveraging the power of Azure. Leveraging TCS' deep Azure and domain capabilities, this program has established the foundation for self-service BI, increased automation and intend to bring real time availability of data to stakeholders for improved decision making."

TCS is a Microsoft Gold Competency Partner, signifying the highest-level in the Microsoft Partner Network community and with best-in-class capabilities to deploy Microsoft business solutions. Additionally, it is designated a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Partner, recognizing TCS' proven expertise in delivering the highest quality of service on Azure.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 450,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

